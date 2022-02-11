Dell'Oro: Edge data center growth will push telecom server market to $14B by 2026

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – According to a brand-new report "Telecom Server" from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, the telecom server market opportunity is projected to reach $14 B by 2026. Edge data centers will account for most of the telecom server market growth.

Additional highlights from the new Telecom Server market Advanced Research Report:

Edge use cases for Broadband Access, MEC, and RAN— still in the nascent stage, are expected to exceed 50 percent CAGR in server revenue over our forecast horizon.

Server form factors and vendor ecosystem will require further development prior to mainstream adoption.

Select telecom workloads are likely to migrate to the public cloud.

About the Report:

Dell'Oro Group's Telecom Server Advance Research Report includes a 5-year market forecast for servers deployed by service providers for IT and network functions, and servers deployed by enterprises for MEC applications. The report addresses some critical business questions:

How much of the telecom servers will be deployed at the core versus the edge in the future?

What is the enterprise edge server market opportunity and what are some key use cases?

What type of telecom or network-related workloads will be virtualized to run on COTS servers?

What type of service providers will invest in the edge server market, the major Cloud service providers or the traditional telecom operators?

What will be the prevalent wired and wireless network technologies connecting the edge infrastructure?

