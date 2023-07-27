Dell’Oro: 5-year network security forecast revised upward

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, enterprise spend on network security technologies focused on campus, branch and user edge deployments will offset the increased weakness of data center security solutions.

Additional highlights from Network Security July 2023 Five-Year Forecast Report encompassing the years from 2023 to 2027:

In our current forecast, network security sales are projected to be $144 B versus $142 B in our previous forecast (January 2023).

Five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for high-end firewalls downgraded by one percent, representing $3 B less revenue.

Web application firewall revenue forecast reduced by $355 M.

Mid- and low-end firewall revenue forecast increased by $2 B.

SSE revenue forecast increased by over $1 B.

Network Security market to experience a low double-digit CAGR over the forecast period.

