Dell’Oro: 5-year network security forecast revised upward
News Wire Feed Light Reading 7/27/2023
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, enterprise spend on network security technologies focused on campus, branch and user edge deployments will offset the increased weakness of data center security solutions.
Additional highlights from Network Security July 2023 Five-Year Forecast Report encompassing the years from 2023 to 2027:
- In our current forecast, network security sales are projected to be $144 B versus $142 B in our previous forecast (January 2023).
- Five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for high-end firewalls downgraded by one percent, representing $3 B less revenue.
- Web application firewall revenue forecast reduced by $355 M.
- Mid- and low-end firewall revenue forecast increased by $2 B.
- SSE revenue forecast increased by over $1 B.
- Network Security market to experience a low double-digit CAGR over the forecast period.
Read the full press release here.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
XL SATU Fiber is Now Available in 63 Cities and Introduces the Latest Fiber To The Room (FTTR) Technology By Huawei
Balancing AI and sustainability: Huawei's strategy for green data centers By Jay Ian BirbeckAll Partner Perspectives
FEATURED VIDEO
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Europe's big carriers weigh in on open RAN tech specs By Patrick Lopez, CEO, {Core Analysis}
How generative AI will transform the telco industry – and where it won't By Ishwar Parulkar, Chief Technologist, Telecom & Edge Cloud, AWSAll Guest Perspectives
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
September 19-21, 2023, Digital symposium
October 3, 2023, Digital symposium
October 24, 2023, Digital symposium
November 7-9, 2023, Digital symposium
November 14-16, 2023, Digital symposium
December 5, 2023, Digital symposium
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 17, 2023 Helping CSPs to accelerate mobile private network deployments with a powerful partners ecosystemWebinar Archive