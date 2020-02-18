Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesTaking Streaming Video to the Next LevelBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsNetwork Virtualization & SDN Americas
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Security Now Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase Huawei Resource Center
News & Views Events Leading Light Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
The Edge

Dell expands edge computing ambitions in telco space

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 2/18/2020
Comment (0)

Dell Technologies today released a handful of new products specifically targeted at edge computing operations in the telecom industry.

"We think the edge is an opportunity," Dell Technologies' Kevin Shatzkamer told Light Reading.

Dell announced a new server (PowerEdge XE2420), a new mini data center module (Modular Data Center Micro 415), new controller software (iDRAC9) and a new ingestion and analysis offering (Streaming Data Platform) that are all designed to allow service providers to quickly and easily build edge computing operations.

Dell's Shatzkamer explained that the company decided to target the telco space roughly three years ago. He said the company saw an opportunity there as operators moved their network operations from dedicated hardware to virtualized, software-powered systems that could work on off-the-shelf hardware. He said the first phase of the company's efforts involved working with telecom suppliers like Nokia and Ericsosn, but is now evolving to include direct sales of Dell hardware and software to telecom operators directly.

Dell already highlights Orange and AT&T as telecom operator "partners."

Shatzkamer admitted that, with its new products, Dell would compete directly with companies that also sell edge computing hardware, including Nokia, Erisson and others.

Edge computing gets crowded
That Dell is working to cash in on the edge computing trend is notable. Operators ranging from AT&T to Verizon to Telefonica have talked up edge computing as a way to dramatically increase the speeds and the types of services they can offer customers by moving computing resources physically closer to end users. Doing so eliminates the need to transmit data back to a centralized computing facility, and reduces the "latency" in a network connection.

Edge computing designs in wireless networks could potentially support a wide range of new services such as real-time, streaming virtual reality for video gamers or super-fast, low-latency factory operations for manufacturing companies.

Dell joins a wide range of established players such as Ericsson and Amazon and a growing number of startups like Vapor IO in targeting the edge computing sector.

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
Big 5G Event
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
Leading Lights Awards
May 18, 2020, Hackberry Creek Country Club, Irving, Texas
Network Virtualization & SDN Americas
September 15-16, 2020, The Westin Westminster, Denver
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Making Way for DAA
March 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Extending the Spectrum
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Maximizing Value From 5G Through Effective Network Planning and Optimization By Huawei
Challenges & Key Issues of Constructing 'MEC-Ready' 5G Bearer Networks for Carriers By Dr. Song Jun, Senior Solution Architect, Huawei Datacom Product Line
Good Measures for 5G Service Assurance By Tomer Ilan, Senior Director of Product Management, RADCOM
5G & AI: Reimagining the Air Travel Experience for China Eastern Airlines By Huawei
5G Hospital Network Standards in 3 Steps for Maximum 5G Application Healthcare By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
France's bike fest demands tour de force from Orange
More Slideshows
HOME
SIGN IN
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE