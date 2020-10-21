Sign In Register
DataBank invests $30M into EdgePresence for edge computing

10/21/2020
DALLAS – DataBank, a leading provider of enterprise-class colocation, connectivity, and managed services, today announced that it has made a $30M strategic investment in EdgePresence, an owner and operator of multi-tenant, modular data centers, providing space, power, bandwidth, and interconnection across key U.S. markets.

EdgePresence's Edge Data Centers (EDCs) are modular, purpose-built data centers, comprehensively and compactly designed to include critical power, monitoring, physical security, and cooling. Located at targeted locations at the base of cell towers, key real estate, and enterprise campus locations, these EDCs will enable DataBank to colocate its customer workloads at the "far edge" to further reduce latency and improve performance for select applications. This modular capability complements and expands DataBank's edge strategy and comes just weeks after it announced a tripling of its footprint with the acquisition of Zayo Group's zColo data centers.

The announcement is yet another example of the convergence of digital infrastructure and the ecosystem benefits of DataBank's lead investor Digital Colony. EdgePresence has partnered with fellow Digital Colony portfolio company Vertical Bridge, the largest private owner and operator of communications infrastructure and locations in the United States. EdgePresence is currently deploying at over a dozen Vertical Bridge locations. The combination of Vertical Bridge, DataBank, and EdgePresence assets will accelerate the deployment of novel infrastructure solutions for cloud, content, and technology customers.

EdgePresence will continue to be run by Recker and his existing team, and collaborate with DataBank's leadership team to expand its modular data center solutions.

DataBank

