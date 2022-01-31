Sign In Register
The Edge

DartPoints outlines new 'digital next' offerings

News Wire Feed Light Reading 1/31/2022
Comment (0)

DALLAS – DartPoints, the leading digital infrastructure provider enabling next-generation applications at the edge, unveils its "Digital Next" strategy that combines hybrid cloud and digital infrastructure with the company's Bridge IX℠ (edge internet exchange) and Liquid Edge℠ (edge high-performance computing, or HPC) offerings. By weaving together cloud, interconnection, colocation, and managed services into one unique solutions suite, DartPoints Digital Next is enabling edge ecosystems for enterprises, carriers, and cloud and content providers. DartPoints is building tomorrow's distributed digital infrastructure while serving today's cloud and colocation needs.

"DartPoints is bringing together the core components needed for modern application enablement in a way that no other provider is," states Scott Willis, DartPoints CEO. "The explosive demand for bandwidth has created nationwide data delivery challenges, exposing the massive need for reliable connectivity and powerful interconnection. The U.S. needs a next-generation, cost-effective interconnection ecosystem that serves all communities, regardless of population. We're proud to deliver this ecosystem and improve internet infrastructure and business IT solutions nationwide."

DartPoints' Bridge IX℠ provides the internet exchange point where carriers, internet service providers, content delivery networks, enterprises, hosting companies, and hyperscale cloud providers connect locally. These IXs, which significantly reduce transit costs for carriers, enable each ecosystem partner to exchange internet traffic and interconnect directly through peering. Liquid Edge℠, DartPoints' edge HPC solution, is two-phase liquid immersion cooling technology able to deliver up to 1.2 MW of compute in only 360 square feet. At a PUE of 1.028 and requiring 70% less water, Liquid Edge℠ is the greenest cloud infrastructure available on the market.

The growing edge computing movement "will complement cloud computing for nearly every enterprise by 2025," according to Gartner's June 2021 "Understanding Edge Computing" infographic. Gartner has predicted that three-fourths of all enterprise data will be created and processed at the edge by 2025, up from 10% in 2018.

"DartPoints has been at the forefront of defining the next generation of edge infrastructure since our inception," said Brad Alexander, CTO of DartPoints. "Digital Next is ideal for companies looking to launch or grow their edge footprint as their edge strategy evolves. With increasing momentum toward a decentralized internet, we're developing the next generation of cloud, colocation, and interconnection, delivering workloads as close to the end user, application, or device as possible. The industry is demanding high-performance, highly scalable, vendor-neutral infrastructure, and Digital Next is the platform enabling that at the edge."

Digital Next is launching during a high-growth phase for DartPoints, which acquired South Carolina-based Immedion in March 2021 and Ohio-based Metro Data Centers (MDC) in October 2020. With investment from private equity firm Astra Capital Management, DartPoints is on a "buy and build" growth path, targeting 212 locations with its unique internet connectivity ecosystem model.

DartPoints

