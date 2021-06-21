Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
The Edge

Cox heads to the edge

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 6/21/2021
Comment (0)

With an eye fixed on the opportunity to support a wide array of low-latency apps and services in markets around the globe, Cox Communications last week launched a new unit called Cox Edge.

Cox Edge, billed as a full stack, edge cloud computing service, is booting up with service availability in more than a dozen US markets, including several that are in Cox's traditional cable footprint (such as San Diego, Las Vegas and Phoenix) as well as outside that footprint.

Table 1: Cox Edge: Current Availability

Seattle San Francisco San Jose Los Angeles Phoenix
Denver Las Vegas San Diego Chicago Atlanta
Miami Sterling, Virginia Ashburn, Virginia New York
Source: Cox Communications.

Cox Edge also has plans to extend access to another 30-plus markets.

Table 2: Cox Edge: Planned Market Deployments

Kansas Tulsa Oklahoma City Louisiana New Orleans
Pensacola Ocala Macon Houston Sacramento
Roanoke Hampton Roads Detroit Northern Virginia Cleveland
Rhode Island Connecticut Memphis Tallahassee Boston
Santa Barbara Palos Verdes Sun Valley Orange County Minneapolis
Portland Madison Nashville Jacksonville Pittsburgh
Norfolk
Source: Cox Communications.

Cox Edge will cover those areas by tapping into its own networks, largely through Cox Communications/Cox Business, as well as through a mix of infrastructure partners. The company will tie it all together with a cloud native stack and orchestration platform.

Among those partners is Stackpath, a company that is building an edge-focused global content delivery network. Cox, along with Juniper Networks, led a $216 million Series B funding round in Stackpath last year. Ron Lev, general manager of Cox Edge, and executive director of new growth at Cox, alluded that Cox is making investments in other types of infrastructure companies that can help Cox Edge unlock additional locations around the globe.

Cox Edge will start off with a portfolio that includes content delivery network services, edge bare metal offerings, serverless connectivity, virtual machine, distributed database and managed Kubernetes products. Cox Edge will effectively run as a unit of Cox, with linkages to the cable operator and its commercial services businesses. That's similar to how Cox2M, an enterprise IoT business focused on asset tracking and monitoring that launched in 2018, has been operating.

Cox Edge was spawned to focus on the market's need for low-latency compute services that augment current Internet and centralized cloud architectures, Lev explained.

"It's an infrastructure play," he said. Cox Edge has not announced any customers, but Lev said conversations with existing and new enterprise customers are underway. In addition to working with Cox Business, Cox Edge also intends to drive sales through yet-unnamed channel partners that have a reach into markets and business segments in the US and beyond that fall outside of the traditional Cox network and services scope.

As Cox Edge enters the fray, the company will of course run into other entities, including wireless/mobile operators, that have added edge computing and services to their respective portfolios. Cox Edge hopes to stand out by interlinking and unifying its own network assets with those of its partners.

"The last mile is something that we're bringing to the table that makes us unique [with] the assets that we have," said Lev, who believes Cox Edge is among a "first wave" of operators that are unlocking that last mile to enable edge computing capabilities.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 23, 2021 STIR/SHAKEN – After June 30
June 29, 2021 How to Future-Proof Your Fiber Offering
June 30, 2021 5G Standalone: Why, How, and How Fast?
July 15, 2021 The Race to MEC-anize the Mobile Network
July 15, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
July 22, 2021 The Journey to Virtualized RAN – Insights 2021
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G Empowers Smart Healthcare to Fight COVID-19 By Huawei
China Mobile Beijing Deploys Huawei's 5G Indoor Distributed Massive MIMO By Huawei
Indoor Distributed Massive MIMO Brings High-Speed Access to Vanke Mall in Anhui By Huawei
Huawei Intelligent Cloud-Networks: A Practical Guide to the Transformation of DICT Services By Huawei
Broadband Forum's CloudCO Is Ready to Usher in the SDAN Era By Tim Carey, Lead Technology Strategist, Nokia & Broadband Forum Fellow
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The folly of attempting to future-proof broadband By
Will service providers achieve the desired outcomes of digital transformation? By Terry Young, Director of 5G and Service Provider Solutions, A10 Networks
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE