Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
The Edge

Colt joins IBM partner ecosystem to collaborate on 5G and edge

News Wire Feed Light Reading 7/7/2021
Comment (0)

LONDON – Colt Technology Services has today announced it will collaborate with IBM (NYSE:IBM) to help customers adopt an edge computing strategy designed to enable them to move data and applications seamlessly across hybrid cloud environments, from private data centers to the edge. Colt, a leading provider of high bandwidth and on demand connectivity solutions, plans to work with IBM to jointly explore innovative use cases using IBM Cloud Satellite and Edge Application Manager, designed to benefit enterprise customers globally across 29,000 enterprise buildings.

Organizations are adopting new cloud technologies designed to address their business challenges but managing this new distributed infrastructure paradigm is not simple. In particular, when these applications have stringent location-dependent requirements like low latency, regional data compliance and resiliency. Colt and IBM's collaboration, in a lab setting, has shown how deploying IBM Cloud Satellite on Colt's edge platform can be simplified for customers. IBM Cloud Satellite is IBM's hybrid cloud offering, built on Red Hat OpenShift, that allows customers to deploy secure and open IBM Cloud services anywhere they choose –on-premises, on any public cloud, or at the edge. Virtual machines for IBM Cloud Satellite can be instantiated and configured using a management and orchestration tool with zero-touch provisioning. Furthermore, Colt's on-demand networking capabilities are designed to help critical connectivity be provisioned in near real-time to help enable distributed cloud deployments with IBM Edge Application Manager for its customers (in industries such as retail and healthcare) across 29,000 enterprise buildings.

A recent IBM Institute for Business Value report, "Why organizations are betting on edge computing: Insights from the edge," revealed that 91% of the 1,500 executives surveyed indicated that their organizations plan to implement edge computing strategies within five years. IBM Edge Application Manager, an autonomous management solution that runs on Red Hat OpenShift, enables the secured deployment, continuous operations and remote management of AI, analytics, and IoT enterprise workloads to deliver real-time analysis and insights at scale. The introduction of Intel Secure Device Onboard (SDO)made available as open source through the Linux Foundation, provides zero-touch provisioning of edge nodes, and enables multi-tenant support for enterprises to manage up to 40,000 edge devices simultaneously per edge hub. IBM Edge Application Manager is the industry's first solution powered by the open-source project, Linux Foundation Open Horizon.

"We look forward to collaborating with Colt to help customers deploy, operate and manage thousands of endpoints throughout their operations with IBM Cloud Satellite and IBM Edge Application Manager," said Evaristus Mainsah, GM, IBM Hybrid Cloud and Edge Ecosystem. "Together, we can help enterprises accelerate their digital transformation by acting on insights closer to where their data is being created, at the edge."

"Colt and IBM have been working together for many years across multiple markets and verticals with a focus on accelerating digital transformation. As we see an increasing demand for multi and distributed cloud environments, we will collaborate on how we can serve our joint customers," said Mark Hollman, Colt's VP Partner Development and Success. "We're exploring now how to combine our Colt IQ Network with IBM's hybrid cloud platform, to help deliver innovative solutions designed to help accelerate digital transformation for our enterprise customers.''

Colt is part of IBM's partner ecosystem, collaborating with more than 30 equipment manufacturers, networking, IT & software providers to implement open standards-based cloud-native solutions that can autonomously manage edge applications at scale. IBM's partner ecosystem fuels hybrid cloud environments by helping customers manage and modernize workloads from bare-metal to multi-cloud and everything in between with Red Hat OpenShift, the industry's leading enterprise Kubernetes platform.

Colt Technology Services Group Ltd

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 15, 2021 The Race to MEC-anize the Mobile Network
July 15, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
July 20, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Dealing With Dueling Devices
July 20, 2021 Multi-Vendor 5G Core Networks : A Case for the Disaggregated Control-Plane
July 21, 2021 How Low-Latency DOCSIS Can Be a Game-Changer
July 21, 2021 Creating a Data-Driven CSP with TELUS and Google Cloud
July 22, 2021 The Journey to Virtualized RAN – Insights 2021
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
RAN Management and Orchestration Is Central to Operators Gaining Control Over Their Own Networks By Rémy Pascal, Principal Analyst, Mobile infrastructure, Omdia
Building Deterministic, Service-Based and Endogenous Security Networks in Data-Centric Way By Zhu Yongxing, SVP and General Manager of Wireline Product Operation Division, ZTE Corporation
Huawei: AR Needs 5G, 5G needs AR By Huawei
Keeping Innovation RuralStar Pro, Connecting the Unconnected By Huawei
Connecting the Unconnected, RuralStar Brings Digital Life to Everyone By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The folly of attempting to future-proof broadband By
Will service providers achieve the desired outcomes of digital transformation? By Terry Young, Director of 5G and Service Provider Solutions, A10 Networks
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE