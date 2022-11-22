Sign In Register
The Edge

Ciena strikes deals to acquire Tibit Communications and Benu Networks

HANOVER, Md. – Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN), a networking systems, services and software company, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Tibit Communications, Inc., a privately-held company headquartered in Petaluma, California, and that it has acquired Benu Networks, Inc., a privately-held company headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. Tibit and Benu are focused on simplifying broadband access networks through next-generation PON technologies and advanced subscriber management, respectively.

Individually and together, Tibit and Benu will complement Ciena's existing portfolio of solutions for broadband access use cases, including residential broadband, enterprise business services, and fixed-wireless access, which represent a significant addressable market for Ciena. In addition, the acquisitions will strengthen Ciena's expertise in these areas, with the addition of a combined 60+ talented engineers with significant experience in access technologies.

Tibit Communications

Tibit combines PON-specific hardware and OS into a micro pluggable transceiver that can be easily integrated into a carrier-grade Ethernet switch. Unlike the closed and proprietary approaches of traditional Optical Line Terminal (OLT) vendors, Tibit's open, microplug OLT technology enables rapid PON deployment in any environment.

The acquisition will enable Ciena to build on its market traction and accelerate its time to market, specifically with more vertically integrated, next-generation PON solutions that support residential, enterprise, and mobility use cases, including 10G XGS-PON with development paths to deliver 25G and higher PON in the future.

Ciena and Tibit have a strong existing relationship. Ciena has been an investor in Tibit since its initial funding round in 2016 and is currently Tibit's largest shareholder. Ciena is also Tibit's largest customer, successfully leveraging Tibit's products and technology within its portfolio of broadband access solutions.

Under the terms of the agreement, Ciena will acquire the remaining shares of Tibit that it does not already own in a cash-free, debt-free transaction currently valued at approximately $210 million, with the merger consideration to be paid in cash. In addition, Ciena will enter into certain employee retention arrangements in connection with the transaction. The Tibit transaction has been approved by the boards of directors of both companies as well as Tibit's shareholders. The transaction is expected to close during Ciena's fiscal first quarter 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

Benu Networks

Benu has developed a portfolio of field-proven, cloud-native software solutions, including a virtual Broadband Network Gateway ((v)BNG), which are highly complementary to Ciena's existing portfolio of broadband access solutions. Benu will provide Ciena with the ability to deliver a single solution that integrates routing, OLT, subscriber management and network services, thereby reducing both capital and operating expenses and improving sustainability for our customers.

The Benu transaction closed during Ciena's fiscal first quarter 2023.

Read the full announcement here.

Ciena

