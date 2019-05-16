CenturyLink's Walker: More Edges, More Efficiency

DENVER -- Big 5G Event -- Now that NFV is maturing, 5G is the first new network topology where providers can combine control and traditional IT services on x86 white boxes, explains CenturyLink's Bill Walker. In turn, edge computing has allowed operators like CenturyLink to decompose applications and distribute them on the network. Walker explains when and why it's useful to access different edges of the network -- to increase efficiency and better manage transport -- depending on the user and application's requirements.