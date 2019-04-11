Video

CenturyLink's McBride on Developing Edge Computing Service Alongside Customers

11/4/2019
Kevin McBride, principal architect of SDN & NFV Technologies at CenturyLink, explains advancements the service provider has made in its automation, back office and orchestration systems. In addition, he addresses the advantages of using the same edge compute platform as CenturyLink's customers. McBride touches on CenturyLink's security priorities such as ensuring data is validated in an effort to 'enrich automation and orchestration systems.'
Related Stories
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Educational Resources
sponsor supplied content
Featured Video
Upcoming Live Events
November 5, 2019, London, England
November 7, 2019, London, UK
November 14, 2019, Maritim Hotel, Berlin
December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
November 14, 2019
Securing the Cable Network
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Farms, Cows & 5G
By Cisco
Sports Venues: Where 5G Brings a Truly Immersive Experience
By Peter Linder, 5G Evangelist, North America, Ericsson
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
France's Bike Fest Demands Tour de Force From Orange
More Slideshows