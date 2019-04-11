|
CenturyLink's McBride on Developing Edge Computing Service Alongside Customers
11/4/2019
Kevin McBride, principal architect of SDN & NFV Technologies at CenturyLink, explains advancements the service provider has made in its automation, back office and orchestration systems. In addition, he addresses the advantages of using the same edge compute platform as CenturyLink's customers. McBride touches on CenturyLink's security priorities such as ensuring data is validated in an effort to 'enrich automation and orchestration systems.'
