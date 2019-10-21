Video

CenturyLink's Anil Simlot: Evolving the Service Provider Edge

10/21/2019
CenturyLink's Anil Simlot discusses how the carrier is evolving its edge computing platform from housing virtualized network functions to hosting larger, more dynamic IT workloads.
