Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
5G Networking Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumCloud Native WorldCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Events Archives
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumTaking Streaming Video to the Next Level2020 Vision Executive Summit
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
The Edge

CenturyLink touts early edge computing customer wins

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 6/3/2020
Comment (0)

CenturyLink's top executives continue to believe edge computing will grow into a major opportunity for the broadband provider – and to underscore their position, they've started boasting of some early customer wins in the space.

CenturyLink's CMO Shaun Andrews said the company "has already begun closing deals today, specifically highlighting that customers are choosing CenturyLink to enable CBRS or private LTE or Wi-Fi 6 networks as customers transition to utilizing IoT devices within their facilities," wrote the Wall Street analysts at Cowen of their recent discussions with Andrews.

"On educating customers on the edge, Mr. Andrews highlighted the company has been taking a use-case first approach, rather than leading with a discrete solution, discussing with CIOs the need for the edge, latency, and security they are trying to solve for," the Cowen analysts wrote. "As for verticals utilizing the company's edge infrastructure, Mr. Andrews noted that demand is mainly coming from companies in the manufacturing, logistics, and finance industries."

In response to questions from Light Reading on the topic, CenturyLink wrote that "customers come to CenturyLink for help with their transition to utilizing IoT devices within their facilities for two reasons: our experience, and our flexible deployment models."

The company added that "there are an increasing variety of technology solutions available to customers, and we see our role as helping them evaluate the choices to create the solution that best meets their needs."

CenturyLink late last year announced it would make a "several hundred million dollar" investment in edge computing services, building more than 100 initial edge compute locations across the US and providing hybrid cloud and managed services. The company said those facilities will allow it to offer 5 ms of latency across 95% of the US.

On its website, CenturyLink advertises possible edge computing use cases covering everything from financial institutions to manufacturing companies. "A global banking institution avoids substantial loss of money when dealing with hedge funds by deploying ultra-low latency edge infrastructure to run resource-intensive algorithms closer to stock exchanges," the company argues. "A pharmaceutical manufacturer deploys next-level monitoring to increase plant efficiency by predicting when machines will break down."

Although the edge computing market is still nascent, many believe it will grow into a major trend as Internet users, enterprises and others increasingly look for the real-time connections, improved security capabilities and lower transport costs that edge services can provide. However, widespread edge computing services will require the construction of thousands or millions of edge computing data centers around the world.

CenturyLink's interest in edge computing stems from its efforts to expand the reach of its fiber network and to make that network more attractive to business customers.

"We want to invest [in] fiber where we can afford to do so, and wherever we invest fiber we grow, and we drive penetration out. So, we'll continue to do that," CenturyLink CEO Jeff Storey explained during the company's most recent quarterly conference call with analysts, according to a Seeking Alpha transcript of his remarks. "We continue to invest capital to expand and augment the fiber network in more locations, take better use of edge computing, all of the different trends that we see in the market."

Indeed, as Doug Dawson with CCG Consulting argued, CenturyLink's Storey had initially throttled down the company's fiber buildout efforts when he first took the reins of CenturyLink following its merger with Level 3 in 2017. However, Storey's attitude toward fiber changed last year following CenturyLink's stock declines.

"The company started talking again about aggressively expanding its fiber network to add large buildings to the network. The company recently said it had connected to over 18,000 buildings last year," Dawson wrote on CCG's site, adding that the effort has shown signs of paying off, given CenturyLink's addition of 60,000 customers subscribing to speeds of 100 Mbit/s or faster. "Jeff Storey is still adamantly painting a picture of a company that is focused on enterprise services and business applications. Any expansion into residential neighborhoods is likely a by-product of taking advantage of fiber built to pursue the primary goal."

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Networking Digital Symposium
June 1-4, 2020,
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 9-11, 2020,
Cloud Native World
June 25, 2020, Virtual Event
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 4, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 8, 2020 Show me the money! Monetizing IoT security and parental control in connected homes
June 9, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
June 10, 2020 Zero-Touch Testing for SD-WAN and 5G Unified Transport
June 10, 2020 Automating Field Service Operations: The Key to Coping with Disruption
June 11, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 16, 2020 IPv6 Enhanced Innovation: Embracing the IP Future in the 5G & Cloud Era
June 16, 2020 How to Evolve xHaul Networks for 5G
June 17, 2020 Communication Service Providers - Accelerating Time to Revenue
June 17, 2020 Proactive Care: Achieving Speed and Resilience in an Era of Connectedness
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
June 18, 2020 5G Network Strategies: Deploying and Securing Edge Clouds
June 23, 2020 The Outlook for Private Mobile Networks: The Opportunity for Telecom Operators
June 24, 2020 Network-as-a-Service: Transforming the Enterprise Marketplace
June 25, 2020 Changing Consumer Behaviours are Accelerating the Need for 5G
June 30, 2020 TIP OpenRAN: Towards Disaggregated Mobile Networking
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
QCT's Infrastructure of the Future Enables the First Cloud Native 5G Network of Rakuten Mobile By Mike Yang, President, Quanta Cloud Technology
A/B Testing: Fast Track Your 5G Services With Small, Quick Steps By Huawei
CIoT Powers Industry Upgrades and Enables New Growth of Digitalization By Huawei
Huawei CloudMSE Solution Promotes Intelligent Upgrade of Communications Networks By Huawei
5G FWA, Game Changer for Fixed Broadband By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE