Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Europe
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event APAC Digital Symposium - Next-Gen Broadband
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
The Edge

Cellnex outlines neutral host 'edgeco' ambitions

News Analysis Iain Morris, International Editor 6/15/2022
Comment (0)

LONDON – The Edge Event – Cellnex has achieved fame and notoriety as Europe's most acquisitive "towerco."

In a few short years, the Spanish infrastructure company has amassed a portfolio of about 137,000 towers across the region, buying them from debt-ridden operators and then renting them out to their former owners.

An emerging industry concern is whether Cellnex has grown too powerful – the UK's BT last year complained that an acquisition of towers owned by Three, a mobile rival, risked turning Cellnex into a dominant player.

That has not quelled Cellnex's appetite or ambitions. Having become landlord to many of Europe's telecom brands, it now believes it can sate their needs in edge computing as well.

Operators have traditionally hosted most of their IT resources and core network functions at a few big data centers. But distributing these around the network, using a larger number of smaller facilities, would improve services, support the rollout of new applications and reduce operating costs, they hope.

Cellnex wants to be an independent provider of the infrastructure for these edge deployments.

"What we are thinking is that it is another part of the infrastructure, and we see value in driving it as a neutral host proposition," said Eduardo Fichmann, Cellnex's chief strategy officer, at Informa's edge event in London this week.

As with the towerco model, any operator could pitch up and rent space in one of Cellnex's edge facilities. The regional towerco would effectively be an "edgeco," too.

Cellnex's Eduardo Fichmann aims to make his company a neutral host for the edge. (Photo by Iain Morris)
Cellnex's Eduardo Fichmann aims to make his company a neutral host for the edge.
(Photo by Iain Morris)

Operators happy to lease towers could see plenty of attractions in these edge arrangements. As Fichmann observes, capital intensity remains high at companies building out 5G and fiber networks (for BT, it has hit 25%), while service revenues are not showing much improvement.

Figuring out where to put edge facilities and making the necessary investment could be another costly distraction for consumer-facing brands. Sharing edge infrastructure with other operators sounds economically sensible.

Cellnex is no stranger to the edge market, either. Since 2018, it has been collaborating with Bouygues, a French operator, on the deployment of edge computing at about 100 locations in France.

The Bouygues plan is to run some of its radio access network functions at these facilities, according to Fichmann. Around 40 of them are up and running today, he told attendees at the Informa event.

"We have space available for us to help other customers leverage those locations," he said.

"It could be other MNOs [mobile network operators] as well as private networks or moving clouds to the edge."

Feeling edgy

What's currently unclear is whether Cellnex owns much Europe-wide infrastructure suitable for edge deployments. It makes only cursory references to edge computing in recent financial statements and there was no discussion of it during the company's last earnings update with analysts.

Acquisitions have already saddled Cellnex with about €16.2 billion ($16.8 billion) in net debt, roughly 8.4 times what it made in adjusted earnings (before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) last year.

Fichmann points to a relevant takeover of Edzcom, a Finnish "edge connectivity" specialist, back in July 2020.

"We are arguably the most successful private networks operator in Europe through that," he said. Yet Edzcom employed just 17 people at the time of the deal and is unlikely to have brought much additional infrastructure for Cellnex.

While operators in the US and some other countries have been willing to sell data centers, many would probably balk at the divestment of central offices and other facilities where they store electronic equipment.

Worried about losing control of important strategic assets, some are resistant to the sale of majority stakes in their towers. It is hard to imagine they would attach less strategic importance to potential edge sites.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Cellnex today partners with Intel, a chipmaker, and Wind River, the provider of a cloud-computing platform, on several edge pilots. But Fichmann's commentary about non-MNO customers raises the prospect of a future edge tie-up with AWS or another public cloud.

If this happened, and Cellnex began marketing edge-computing-as-a-service, it could diminish the value of operators to the public clouds and relegate them to a connectivity role. Even now, operators seem to need the public clouds more than the public clouds need operators.

Sales at Cellnex soared 64% year-over-year in the recent first quarter, to €828 million ($860 million), while earnings were up 66%, to €634 million ($658 million). The company has previously dismissed concerns about leverage, pointing out last year that existing contracts then covered all debts even without any renewals.

The share price has dropped sharply so far this year, falling 29% in Madrid. Yet infrastructure investors are still drawn to Cellnex and its ilk as a reliable and long-term source of returns.

Fichmann cites forecasts showing that around 30% of computing workloads will be run from the edge by 2025, up from just 1% in 2019. Success for Cellnex will hinge partly on how accurate those forecasts turn out to be – and whether edgecos can profit as much as towercos have already done.

Related posts:

—Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Europe
June 21, 2022, One Day Live Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 16, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Pumping the Power of PON & Fiber
June 21, 2022 CNG Europe 2022 - Getting to 10G with Fiber and PON
June 22, 2022 Open, Multi-Service Aggregation at the Edge
June 23, 2022 Voice services just got a whole lot simpler
June 23, 2022 Is Your Broadband Service Ready to Take on Consumer Giants?
June 28, 2022 The Open, Automated & Programmable Transport Network
June 28, 2022 Telco Data Governance Strategies: Four Keys to Success
June 29, 2022 A deep dive in Sunrise’s 5G adventure: technology, business and collaboration
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Manufacturers Need a Converged Private Network - Not a 5G Tech Island By Dan Kurschner, Senior Product Marketing Manager, for CISCO
Four Technology Challenges Telcos Must Tackle By Tim Stallard, Senior Director, Cybersource Customer Success
China Southern Power, CAICT, Huawei Release White Paper on 5G VPP Security By Huawei
MTN Group Deploys Premium Wi-Fi, Utilizing Autonomous Driving Networks to Improve User Experience By Huawei
Huawei Proposes a New Data Storage Concept: Building a Data-Centric, Trustworthy Storage Foundation for Diverse Applications By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE