Businesses achieving double-digit improvements with edge solutions

DENVER – Better customer experiences, improved quality of products and services, and increased productivity are the top business outcomes companies reported experiencing after investing in edge solutions. In fact, in a new survey commissioned by Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) and Intel and conducted by IDC, respondents noted they experienced double-digit improvements in these areas after moving applications and workloads closer to the edge of their network.

More than half the survey respondents (54%) are using edge solutions in production today, and 64% plan on new edge investments within a year. The service provider/telco edge remains the primary deployment location for edge solutions. Respondents also noted experiencing 26% improvement in customer experience, 23% increase in productivity, and a 22% improvement in quality of products and services.

In addition to significant business benefits, respondents also reported double-digit improvements in technical outcomes when they deployed edge solutions. This included enhanced security and data protection, increased productivity through automation, and better application performance.

Survey Details:

735 U.S. enterprise decision-makers were interviewed at companies with 500 or more employees.

Respondents were director-level or above in an information technology or operational technology role. All were familiar with their organization's edge strategy.

100 surveys were conducted in each of the following industries: financial services, manufacturing, tech/software development, media/entertainment/gaming, healthcare, retail, and public sector.

Read the full press release here.

Lumen