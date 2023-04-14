Sign In Register
The Edge

Balancing simplicity and complexity at the multi-service edge

Heavy Lifting Analyst Notes

Most communications service providers are currently at some stage of modernizing their metro networks, Heavy Reading research shows. In our 2022 Cloud Metro Survey, operators globally identified 5G and edge/ cloud services as the top two application drivers for their metro network modernization initiatives. These are two tightly coupled megatrends that will augment one another as edge cloud enables new 5G-Advanced use cases (3GPP Release 18) and the adoption of new use cases drives further expansion of edge cloud. Beyond 5G, the edge must serve fiber broadband aggregation, enterprise and converged metro use cases.

Scale up and scale out

Services that require low latency and real-time response are moving closer to users at the network edge, and this includes both fixed and mobile applications. As a result, more network traffic will remain within the metro as data centers that house compute and storage move closer to the end customers. In the Cloud Metro Survey, 37% of operators reported that metro traffic is increasing by 25% or greater annually. And a nearly identical percentage said they expect more than 25% of their metro traffic to be east-west in three years.

Such trends drive new approaches to metro network scale. At the interface level, 400Gbps is becoming the common currency, with a path to 800Gbps data rates in the future. Operators are also looking to combine scale-up design with scale-out architectures that benefit from high modularity and control plane/ data plane disaggregation.

Intelligence and flexibility

The diversity and complexity of emerging edge use cases call for increasing metro network programmability at both the control plane and data plane layers. Here again, silicon plays a vital role as programmable network processors allow the introduction of new features via software. Access to a large memory system is necessary to support emerging applications with large memory requirements (such as machine learning applications). While programmability has been the hallmark of field programmable gateways (FPGAs), newer ASICs have also introduced programmability.

Lastly, network automation is needed to meet edge service demands flexibility (such as through zero-touch provisioning), as well as to drive increased efficiency (such as traffic engineering). In another 2022 Heavy Reading global operator survey, 39% of respondents identified automation as a primary pillar of their next-generation transport network strategy. Software-defined networking (SDN) control is a key enabler, with control plane and data plane separation linked by open APIs. But hardware cannot be overlooked, as it must support the performance demands placed on it by these new use cases.

Sustainability

One of the key takeaways from this year's Mobile World Congress was that — driven by many factors — sustainability is not just a buzzword but is quickly becoming a mandate, as operators are introducing sustainability goals into their latest RFPs. For metro networking equipment, drastically reducing power consumption and footprint are requirements that can be addressed in multiple ways. At the chip level, the newest switch silicon increases switching capacity while also lowering watts/gigabit. As an example, Juniper reports that its Trio 6 ASIC operates at .09 watts/gigabit, which is a 70% reduction in power consumption compared to its previous generation.

Additionally, highly modular system designs aid power and footprint by matching system capacity and space with operator needs, enabling operators to increase their capacity in building block increments over time. Furthermore, SDN-based separation of the control plane and data plane allows each to scale independently as needed to fit application needs.

A balancing act

As operators build out metro edge connectivity, they require new levels of capacity, service intelligence and power efficiency. One challenge is that these diverse requirements can appear, on the surface, to be mutually exclusive. Operators will look to their metro networking suppliers to balance their needs without sacrificing their end goals.

For more information

This blog is sponsored by Juniper Networks.

