LONDON, – AtlasEdge, a leading pan-European Edge data centre provider, today announces that it has secured a scalable €725 million facility underwritten by mandated lead arranger ING Bank, as well as ABN Amro, Crédit Agricole CIB, The Bank of Nova Scotia, National Westminster Bank Plc, Banco Santander and UniCredit Bank AG.

The financing package consists of €525 million in committed debt financing and a further €200 million uncommitted accordion. The accordion feature enables AtlasEdge to target capital toward customer-led growth projects and expand the facility based on future demand.

Having already underpinned the company's recent acquisition of Datacenter One, Germany's leading independent data centre provider, the new facility provides AtlasEdge with considerable firepower to execute further strategic M&A and build new efficient and sustainable sites throughout Europe's key markets.

The financing also includes sustainability-linked targets focussed on efficiency and renewable energy usage. This aligns AtlasEdge's mission to build a truly sustainable digital society with the shared importance of sustainable investment by the lending group.

