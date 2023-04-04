AtlasEdge CEO on application and data demands at the edge





The amount of data stored and processed at the edge, plus new requirements from intelligent applications, are forcing the industry to rethink edge computing strategies.

AtlasEdge CEO Giuliano Di Vitantonio joins the podcast to discuss the edge data center company's approach to edge computing in Europe. Di Vitantonio explains that augmented reality, IoT and 5G are among the technologies pushing more compute processing to the edge of the network.

He also examines which companies are responsible for building and supporting edge computing, and how requirements such as data sovereignty and sustainability shape AtlasEdge's approach.

Click on the caption button for a lightly edited transcript.

Here are a few topics we cover:

Background on AtlasEdge and Di Vitantonio's role at the company (01:37)

Impact of emerging and intelligent applications on approaches to edge computing (04:00)

Who is responsible for building the edge, and should it be built on an as-needed basis? (06:15)

Factoring in data sovereignty and sustainability into edge computing strategies (10:42)

AtlasEdge's coverage area (15:24)

Explaining aggregation and proximity hubs (18:15)

Industries that are requiring more data center capacity and cloud access (21:36)

Related stories and links:

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading