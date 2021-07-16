Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
The Edge

AT&T's edge computing strategy takes shape with Google, Microsoft

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 7/16/2021
Comment (0)

AT&T recently said it plans to build an edge computing network across more than 15 major US cities with Google Cloud over the next few years. The announcement helps to clarify AT&T's emerging story around edge computing, and the operator's desire to work with a variety of cloud computing vendors on the effort.

More broadly, AT&T is joining a range of other technology companies – from cell tower owners to cloud computing providers to telecom network operators – in chasing the edge computing sector. However, the overall space remains in flux – to put it lightly – and the scale of the opportunity remains difficult to define.

AT&T's latest announcement on edge computing with Google highlights the network operator's two different lines of business in the space: AT&T Network Edge (ANE) and AT&T Multi-access Edge Compute (MEC).

A two-pronged approach

Vinay Kundaje, AVP of market development with AT&T Business, told Light Reading recently that AT&T's ANE is best suited "for end user devices that are located across the metro, not location-specific or are nomadic." On its website, AT&T said ANE is available today for private cloud deployments and that the carrier is "now accepting new edge computing use cases for public cloud deployments to be included in our proof-of-concept program." With Google, AT&T is working to deploy ANE in Google's Edge Points of Presence (POPs), ultimately offering the service across 15 major US cities over the next few years. The companies plan to start with Chicago this year, moving then to Atlanta, Dallas, Miami and San Francisco. AT&T has also touted ANE offerings in Dallas and Los Angeles via a previously announced partnership with Microsoft.

AT&T's Kundaje explained that the company's MEC, on the other hand, is "location-specific and would be deployed at large facilities, such as a factory, hospital or campus." Microsoft was AT&T's first MEC partner, and the network operator recently added Google to its roster. AT&T is targeting locations including stadiums, retail outlets and manufacturing facilities with the offering.

Thus, AT&T is pursuing a two-pronged strategy in edge computing that's similar to the one laid out by Verizon. Verizon has separated its edge computing offerings into two buckets: public MEC and private MEC. According to Verizon, public MEC services are "embedded within the cellular network edge" while private MEC offerings provide "computing and storage on-premises." Verizon is offering public MEC services through Amazon Web Services (AWS) and private MEC services through AWS and Microsoft Azure.

Verizon plans to operate 20 public MEC sites around the country by the end of this year. By the end of 2022, Verizon expects to begin recording "meaningful" revenues from MEC, and estimates the total addressable market for edge computing in the US to reach $1 billion.

AT&T so far has declined to provide any revenue figures around its edge computing efforts or ambitions.

Various vendors and services

AT&T's new partnership with Google on its ANE and MEC is noteworthy given the company's recent deal with Microsoft for its core network. In a blockbuster announcement last month, AT&T said it will transition its core 5G network operations into Microsoft's cloud over the next three years.

Interestingly, Microsoft has recently updated its language around its own edge computing strategy. The company early last year announced a plan to build Azure Edge Zones and Azure Private Edge Zones to deliver consistent Azure services to the edge.

However, the company last month said it would "evolve" its Private Edge Zones into a product called "Azure private MEC."

To be clear, AT&T and Verizon aren't the only network operators that offer private and public edge computing locations. For example, T-Mobile recently announced a deal with Lumen Technologies for edge computing services. Lumen counts around two dozen edge computing locations.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 20, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Dealing With Dueling Devices
July 20, 2021 Multi-Vendor 5G Core Networks : A Case for the Disaggregated Control-Plane
July 21, 2021 How Low-Latency DOCSIS Can Be a Game-Changer
July 21, 2021 Creating a Data-Driven CSP with TELUS and Google Cloud
July 22, 2021 The Journey to Virtualized RAN – Insights 2021
July 22, 2021 Unlocking Enterprise Growth with 5G
August 10, 2021 Step up to Wi-Fi 6 and maximize the performance of legacy networks
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
3E-Architecture Helps Operators Towards a Value-Centric 5G Evolution By ZTE
AI and Reinforcement Learning Can Help Optimize Massive MIMO Performance By Cellwize
CSPs Can Use AI to Simplify Operations By Adaora Okeleke, Principal Analyst, Service Provider Operations and IT, Omdia
Huawei's Ryan Ding: Digital Innovation Is Fueling the New Digital Economy By Huawei
Radio Composer: Intelligent Orchestration of User and Network By ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of open networking and open RAN in the digital networking era By Chris Rice, CEO Access Solutions, STL
The folly of attempting to future-proof broadband By Peter Rysavy, President of Rysavy Research
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE