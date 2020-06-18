Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cloud Native WorldCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Events Archives
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium5G Networking Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
The Edge

AT&T's CTO floats post-pandemic use case for 5G, edge computing

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 6/18/2020
Comment (0)

AT&T and a number of other leading wireless network operators are easing into the edge computing sector with the hope the space will eventually deliver significant returns. And as part of their efforts, they're working to scare up interest among potential customers with the promise of newer, faster and better services.

Andre Fuetsch, AT&T's chief technology officer for network services, offered an update today on how the technology might be applied in a post-COVID-19 world.

"One of the use cases we're working on is looking at how to use computer vision technology to help the retail space adapt to this new norm of social distancing," Fuetsch said Thursday at the Wells Fargo 5G Forum. "How do you run a retail store and have your employees and customers comply with social distancing guidelines?"

Fuetsch explained that computer vision technology can determine whether employees are wiping down counters in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. He said it can also check whether shoppers are maintaining social distancing. And he said such technology can do so consistently across hundreds of thousands of locations.

However, for such a service to be economical and immediate, 5G and edge computing would be required. "For it to be responsive and fast, you really need to look at edge-type technologies to be able to do that," Fuetsch explained.

Specifically, he said edge computing servers could run computer vision services in geographic locations close enough to retail outlets to offer low-latency connections but centralized in a way that would avoid the need to install expensive servers in each retail location. 5G networks will be able to support thousands or millions of IoT connections, such as cameras, a feat that is beyond the capabilities of Wi-Fi or 4G, he said.

"I think you're going to see a whole new wave of applications," Fuetsch predicted while also pointing to other edge computing and 5G applications such as autonomous automobiles or connected coffee cups that could track consumption or caloric intake. However, those kinds of use cases have been widely discussed inside the wireless industry prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

AT&T has already made some initial forays into edge computing. For example, last year it touted tests with Israeli startup Vorpal and technology giant Microsoft for drone tracking near airports.

But AT&T isn't alone in testing out the parameters of 5G and edge computing. Verizon, for example, has been discussing how edge computing and 5G might be used by companies such as Walmart and Corning.

Moreover, operators like AT&T and Verizon are among a wide range of players in the burgeoning edge computing sector. Other companies investing into edge computing range from cloud computing giants like Amazon and Google to startups like Vapor IO and EdgeMicro.

Edge computing proponents argue the technology could dramatically change the way the Internet works by spreading computing functions away from a handful of giant data centers to thousands or millions of smaller edge sites. However, the size of the opportunity remains contingent on proponents finding enough paying customers to make the buildout of such infrastructure worthwhile.

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cloud Native World
June 25, 2020, Virtual Event
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020,
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 18, 2020 5G Network Strategies: Deploying and Securing Edge Clouds
June 23, 2020 The Outlook for Private Mobile Networks: The Opportunity for Telecom Operators
June 24, 2020 Network-as-a-Service: Transforming the Enterprise Marketplace
June 25, 2020 Changing Consumer Behaviours are Accelerating the Need for 5G
June 25, 2020 Deploying PON in a Pandemic World
June 29, 2020 Building a DN-Oriented 5G Core
June 30, 2020 TIP OpenRAN: Towards Disaggregated Mobile Networking
July 1, 2020 5G Phase 2: What’s next after eMBB and FWA?
July 7, 2020 Drive Down Your Network Complexity With Advanced Automation
July 9, 2020 Hardware Acceleration at the Edge with Project Adrenaline
July 15, 2020 Securing Next-Gen Streaming Video
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
July 21, 2020 Multi-Vendor 5G Core: Best-in-Breed Subscriber Data Management
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
'They Use AI in Storage!' Interop Expert Amazed by Huawei OceanStor Dorado All-Flash Storage By Huawei
The 'Agile Titan' – An Advanced Supplier Model to Meet the Needs of 21st Century Networks By Josh Hirschey, General Manager, Amphenol Broadband Solutions and Mette Brink, General Manager, Amphenol Procom & Amphenol Antenna Solutions EMEA & APAC
SD-WAN for SPs: Look Before You Leap By John Maddison, Chief Marketing Officer & Executive Vice President, Products, Fortinet
QCT's Infrastructure of the Future Supports Rakuten Mobile's World-First Fully Virtualized Cloud Native Mobile Network By Mike Yang, President, Quanta Cloud Technology
5G Performance – You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet! By Arne Schaelicke, Nokia
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE