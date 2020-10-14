Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video5G Ecosystem Digital Symposium5G Transport & Network StrategiesGlobal Telecoms AwardsSD-WAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Cable Next-Gen Digital SymposiumBig 5G EventCable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
The Edge

AT&T, Ericsson to sell CBRS private wireless networks

News Wire Feed Light Reading 10/14/2020
Comment (0)

DALLAS – AT&T and Ericsson are giving enterprises another tool in their networking utility belt. With AT&T Private Cellular Networks, customers can now use Ericsson infrastructure for a localized cellular core and access network, enabled by CBRS shared spectrum.

AT&T's on-premises edge portfolio, which includes AT&T Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC), is expanding to offer additional private cellular solutions. Private networks like MEC and this new localized CBRS solution reduce latency and increase security and control by processing local data on a business site's premises, instead of routing it over public networks.

AT&T Private Cellular Networks can now be supported with Ericsson's Industry Connect to enable a private CBRS network. These networks are purpose-built for specific use cases in industrial environments like factories and warehouses, as well as remote locations like mines. Ericsson's Industry Connect platform also provides a future-ready solution, enabling enterprises a clear path to 5G. This new dedicated cellular connectivity option expands AT&T's portfolio of highly secure, reliable on-premises coverage with predictable latency that can support high device density.

With the emergence of CBRS and software-centric capabilities, deciding the right private cellular networking strategy can be complicated. AT&T is here to help businesses make the right decisions and bring to life the right network solutions for their needs.

"It's always been about options for our customers, especially as they are innovating faster than ever," said Robert Boyanovsky, VP Enterprise Mobility, AT&T Business. "We've been expanding our networking capabilities, and this is a new way for businesses to explore what they can do with private cellular networks – including on-premises edge computing and connecting more IoT devices."

AT&T and Ericsson have a long history of working together on innovation projects, ranging from communication to entertainment services, and will continue to bring the connectivity solutions businesses need.

"Working with AT&T to integrate Ericsson Industry Connect into AT&T Private Cellular Networks allows both companies to further strengthen our collaboration. We're leveraging our innovation platform to accelerate the digital transformation of industries and provide cost-efficient private network solutions," said Jeanette Irekvist, VP of Business Solutions & Emerging Business in Global Customer Unit AT&T for Ericsson. "As the industry and ecosystem evolve, we see a need for a wide range of solutions that can address diverse operational, business and commercial requirements."

AT&T

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
October 15, 2020, Online Seminar
5G Ecosystem Digital Symposium
October 19-21, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Network Strategies
November 3-5, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Global Telecoms Awards
November 6, 2020, London, UK
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
November 12, 2020, One Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 15, 2020 Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
October 19, 2020 5G Ecosystem Symposium Day One: The Next Wave of 5G
October 20, 2020 Transforming 5G Networks With Disaggregated Cell Site Gateways
October 20, 2020 After the Cloud Rush: How Service Providers Are Filling the Security Gaps
October 21, 2020 5G Ecosystem Symposium Day Two: Private Mobile Networks
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series™: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
October 22, 2020 Cloud Native – The Next Frontier of Network Transformation
October 27, 2020 Building a Dynamic Network Infrastructure With Open, Programmable and Scalable Building Blocks
October 28, 2020 Open vRAN Promises to Change the Mobile Access Network From Procurement to Performance
October 28, 2020 Digital Transformation Paves the Way for 5G and Beyond
November 3, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 1
November 4, 2020 Why Industry 4.0 Needs an Intelligent Edge
November 4, 2020 PAM4 or Coherent? An Optical Access Reach Review
November 5, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 2
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
What Is BGP Security and Why Does Your Network Need It? By Cisco Systems
Choosing the Right SD-WAN Enables Valuable Opportunities for Service Providers By Fortinet
COVID-19: The Lasting Impacts on Telecom By Huawei
Security Assurance Is Essential in a 5G World By ZTE
AUTIN, Contactless Intelligent Operations By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE