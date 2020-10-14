AT&T, Ericsson to sell CBRS private wireless networks

DALLAS – AT&T and Ericsson are giving enterprises another tool in their networking utility belt. With AT&T Private Cellular Networks, customers can now use Ericsson infrastructure for a localized cellular core and access network, enabled by CBRS shared spectrum.

AT&T's on-premises edge portfolio, which includes AT&T Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC), is expanding to offer additional private cellular solutions. Private networks like MEC and this new localized CBRS solution reduce latency and increase security and control by processing local data on a business site's premises, instead of routing it over public networks.

AT&T Private Cellular Networks can now be supported with Ericsson's Industry Connect to enable a private CBRS network. These networks are purpose-built for specific use cases in industrial environments like factories and warehouses, as well as remote locations like mines. Ericsson's Industry Connect platform also provides a future-ready solution, enabling enterprises a clear path to 5G. This new dedicated cellular connectivity option expands AT&T's portfolio of highly secure, reliable on-premises coverage with predictable latency that can support high device density.

With the emergence of CBRS and software-centric capabilities, deciding the right private cellular networking strategy can be complicated. AT&T is here to help businesses make the right decisions and bring to life the right network solutions for their needs.

"It's always been about options for our customers, especially as they are innovating faster than ever," said Robert Boyanovsky, VP Enterprise Mobility, AT&T Business. "We've been expanding our networking capabilities, and this is a new way for businesses to explore what they can do with private cellular networks – including on-premises edge computing and connecting more IoT devices."

AT&T and Ericsson have a long history of working together on innovation projects, ranging from communication to entertainment services, and will continue to bring the connectivity solutions businesses need.

"Working with AT&T to integrate Ericsson Industry Connect into AT&T Private Cellular Networks allows both companies to further strengthen our collaboration. We're leveraging our innovation platform to accelerate the digital transformation of industries and provide cost-efficient private network solutions," said Jeanette Irekvist, VP of Business Solutions & Emerging Business in Global Customer Unit AT&T for Ericsson. "As the industry and ecosystem evolve, we see a need for a wide range of solutions that can address diverse operational, business and commercial requirements."

