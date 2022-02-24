Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Open RAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
The Edge

AT&T announces private edge computing with Microsoft

News Wire Feed Light Reading 2/24/2022
Comment (0)

BARCELONA, Spain – AT&T has been at the forefront of deploying private cellular networks for businesses, universities, and the public sector for years now. The needs and demands of those customers are always evolving, though, and we're upgrading with them. We're now looking to bring private 4G/5G wireless networks as an integrated platform with connectivity and applications to enable low-latency services at the edge. We are including the valuable ability to roam beyond the geographical boundaries of the AT&T private network and still stay connected through the AT&T public network. We call it AT&T Private 5G Edge. Currently under development with Microsoft, the service is using Azure private MEC to help deploy these private wireless networks rapidly across radio spectrums, including CBRS.

We know organizations are still learning what these technologies are, how they can help their operations, and what it takes to get them up and running. For the new AT&T Private 5G Edge, we're working closely with those customers to understand their needs, challenges, and aspirations when it comes to private cellular networks and edge computing. AT&T Private 5G Edge is ideal for companies and organizations where private networks need to be simple, flexible, and easy to use.

Simpler, Faster, More Reach AT&T is teaming up with Microsoft at the forefront of edge computing to address those concerns. We want to make it simpler and faster for organizations of all shapes and sizes to get their private edge networks up and running, with reach that extends across the U.S. A feature we are working on for AT&T Private 5G Edge is the ability to roam off these private networks but still stay connected via AT&T's U.S. public mobile network. For example, a hospital might use its private network to precisely track ventilators, wheelchairs, and other critical items in its building. But if a ventilator gets loaned to another hospital, our roaming capability could ensure that machine always remains accounted for even outside the private network.

AT&T Private 5G Edge is designed to be an integrated platform providing connectivity and embedded applications through a single platform with the use of CBRS spectrum and/or AT&T spectrum where needed to meet customer requirements. We are looking to provide high-end computing and graphical processing power with the 5G network through a self-install capability.

What's It For? It's early days, and we're talking to customers in different vertical markets to figure out together how this technology can best be applied. Some early potential use cases:

  • Manufacturing – Cameras and AI tools can assist in everything from robotic assembly to "event detection" – such as when a worker has been injured or a fire has started – and then alert first responders or activate fire suppression systems almost instantly.
  • Car dealership – A car manufacturer can create a dedicated cellular network within a dealership to help buyers manage the setup process for vehicle diagnostics and other connected features, rather than tying up the dealership's wi-fi network.
  • Medical clinic – Video sensors with embedded AI could be quickly deployed at pop up locations to monitor patients for fevers just based on their appearance without requiring a staffer to test them manually.

Moving from wi-fi to dedicated and secure 5G connections with edge computing capabilities opens possibilities in retail stores, manufacturing plants, restaurants, schools, and more.

With AT&T Private 5G Edge, we want to enable those IoT capabilities without requiring complex setup or valuable floor space. It's flexible and expandable, so customers can start testing and experimenting with modest investments and deployments.

This new service complements Azure Edge Zones with AT&T, which we created with Microsoft and that is based on AT&T Network Edge. Together, Azure Edge Zones with AT&T and AT&T Private 5G Edge form a powerful foundation on which businesses and other customers can test, build, and deploy the next generation of 5G apps and services through public and private mobile networks.

How are we building AT&T Private 5G Edge? We're collaborating with Microsoft to develop and launch AT&T Private 5G Edge for customers. Our goal is to make it as simple as possible for customers to install and operate the private 5G network and the edge compute equipment.

What's available now? When will AT&T Private 5G Edge launch? We will share more details on the roadmap later this calendar year.

"With AT&T Private 5G Edge, we are enabling customers to create and deliver innovation faster – with simplicity, flexibility, security, and high-speed wireless connectivity. This solution opens the door to entirely new applications and use cases we haven't even imagined yet. The combination of 5G and edge compute can utterly transform how businesses are run, no matter the size, and we're proactively engaging with those businesses to identify the right compelling opportunities. Our collaboration with Microsoft is exciting because it combines technology with an adaptable business model and brings innovation to life – for any customer." – Rupesh Chokshi, vice president product strategy and innovation, AT&T Business.

"Secure private 5G networks enable organizations to deliver latency-sensitive applications. Together with Microsoft, AT&T is streamlining the integration of the multiple elements private wireless solutions require, simplifying the application creation environment and accelerating the speed of deployment." – Tad Brockway, corporate vice president, Azure for Operators at Microsoft

"Since the RELLIS 5G project has kicked off, we have received requests from all 11 universities within the Texas A&M University System asking us how they too can have a 5G network for their own 5G testbeds. The existing solutions have been too large of scale and too complex to even consider deploying broadly. AT&T Private 5G Edge would give us a scalable solution whether we need a quick setup for a mobile command center, Internet of Things (IoT) sensor backhaul, or even an XR testbed. This could help prepare students for future careers ranging from programming interactive virtual reality, to building artificial intelligence robotic devices, to designing new types of wearable tech." – Bradley Hoover, chief information officer, The RELLIS Campus, The Texas A&M University System

AT&T

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 8, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Digital Conference
Open RAN Digital Symposium
April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 24, 2022 Where Are Smart General Managers Placing their Bets to Fuel Growth? 2022 Trends, Challenges and Opportunities
February 28, 2022 50G PON Builds a Sustainable Development of Broadband Network
March 1, 2022 How Superb Networks Boost Value for CSPs
March 2, 2022 Untapping Value of Viewer Engagement: Liberty Global Case Study
March 8, 2022 Unlock the $3.8 Trillion 5G B2B Opportunity With Better CX in BSS
March 15, 2022 High Performance Virtual Service Routers: Towards a Cloud Native IP Edge
March 22, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: DAA Duo: Flexing Both MAC and PHY
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
The Money Is in the Verticals – How Analytics Unlocks 5G Value By Atul Purohit, Head of Technology (Europe Customer CTO), Cloud & Network Services, Nokia
What’s on the Horizon for Cloud Management? By Daniel Fey, for Nokia
MTN Group and Huawei ADN Nominated by GSMA for the GLOMO Award "Best Network Software Breakthrough" By Huawei
XGS-PON Moves Center Stage By ZTE
MTN Group and Huawei ADN Nominated by GSMA for the GLOMO Award 'Best Network Software Breakthrough' By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE