Aptiv acquires Wind River for $4.3B

Aptiv, an American auto parts supplier, is acquiring Wind River from TPG Capital for $4.3 billion in cash. Wind River will operate as a stand-alone business unit within Aptiv's Advanced Safety and User Experience (AS&UX) segment.

"With Aptiv and Wind River's synergistic technologies and decades of experience delivering safety-critical systems, we will accelerate this journey to a software-defined future of the automotive industry," Kevin Clark, president and chief executive officer of Aptiv, said in a statement. "In addition, we are committed to further strengthening Wind River's competitive position in the multiple industries it serves."

The acquisition provides Aptiv, which has over 180,000 employees, with access to Wind River's telecommunications customers such as Ciena, Ericsson, T-Systems, Verizon and Vodafone as well as customers in the in the aerospace and defense, industrial/energy, medical and automotive industries.

Wind River's cloud-native edge computing software is used on more than 2 billion edge devices by over 1,700 customers globally, according to the company. In addition, Wind River brought in nearly $400 million in revenues in 2021.

Aptiv plans to combine Wind River Studio's services with Aptiv's SVA platform to develop new automotive software. Kevin Dallas, president and chief executive officer of Wind River, will continue to lead Wind River as a stand-alone business within Aptiv.

Wind River was founded in 1981, launched its IPO in 1993, was acquired by Intel in 2009 and was later acquired by TPG in 2018 for an undisclosed amount.

Aptiv says it will finance the transaction through a combination of cash and debt, and the acquisition is expected to close by mid-year.

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading