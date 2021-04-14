Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital ConferenceSD-WAN Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium Open RAN World Digital Conference Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
The Edge

Analysts tamp down hopes for edge computing proliferation

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 4/14/2021
Comment (0)

The concept of widespread edge computing is an ambitious one. Instead of relying on a handful of massive, centralized data centers to handle the world's cloud computing needs, edge computing advocates envision thousands or millions of smaller, distributed edge computing data centers handling those tasks.

The result, according to those advocates, would be much speedier Internet interactions. After all, computing requests could be immediately answered by a nearby edge data center – thus eliminating the time required to connect to a massive, farflung data center.

It's this concept that is driving some significant investments among companies in the 5G industry. For example, tower companies like Crown Castle and American Tower are either selling their own edge computing services or investing in companies that do. Meantime, wireless network operators like T-Mobile and Verizon are either building their own edge sites or partnering with companies that do.

However, the financial analysts at MoffettNathanson argue that most edge computing services can be supplied by a relatively small number of regional data centers rather than hundreds or thousands of tiny data centers on the edge.

"We don't doubt that edge computing is a real trend," they wrote in a recent report to investors. "Instead, our suspicion is that most edge computing needs can likely be met with regional deployments in locations like traditional data centers rather than deployments at the base of a cell tower."

They continued: "Our view is largely informed by the speed of light."

The MoffettNathanson analysts wrote that fiber networks – which essentially transmit pulses of light through a cable – can theoretically transmit data 125 miles per millisecond.

"In real life, that sort of performance is not what a user would actually achieve," they noted. "Fiber isn't laid in straight lines and it needs to traverse network equipment, which adds some latency with each hop. Still, this makes the point: a deployment can be many miles away from an end user and still achieve extremely low latency."

As a result, they calculated that snappy connections, those with latency speeds of just a few milliseconds, can be supplied by locating data centers in most major US cities. "These dynamics suggest that most edge deployment needs can likely be satisfied with regional deployments in traditional data centers rather than deployments at the base of cell towers or other locations," they argued.

Indeed, that thinking appears to be at the heart of the edge computing strategies outlined by the likes of Verizon and Lumen Technologies.

For example, Verizon said it deployed ten public edge computing "zones" with Amazon Web Services (AWS) in 2020, and will deploy an additional 10 this year. That work, according to Verizon, will help it cash in on an edge computing market in the US that the company estimates to be worth $1 billion by 2022.

Similarly, Lumen already promises to provide 98% of all US businesses with latency speeds of less than 5 milliseconds. The company's edge computing deployment map shows that it's doing so with around two dozen sites spread across the country.

Lumen touts edge computing sites in locations such as Phoenix, Denver and New York. (Source: Lumen)
Lumen touts edge computing sites in locations such as Phoenix, Denver and New York.
(Source: Lumen)

To be clear, the edge computing sites touted by Verizon and Lumen are intended for public edge computing services and not necessarily private operations. Private edge computing could well be a bigger opportunity if enterprises ranging from hospitals to mining companies decide to construct their own, private edge computing data centers.

But the MoffettNathanson analysts argued that there's little reason to expect public edge computing sites to multiply in the same way that cell tower sites have. After all, there are already more than 200,000 cell towers in the US, according to most estimates.

"This isn't to say [cell] towers won't host any edge deployments or that some tower compounds couldn't be viable locations for edge facilities that compete with existing data centers," they wrote. "However, other options for edge deployment locations could prove much more appealing."

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
April 20, 2021 Preparing the Way for 800G: 100G Electrical and 800G Pluggable Optics
April 21, 2021 Optimize Your OSS/BSS Journey to the Cloud: Getting There Faster and With Lower Risk
April 22, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Upgrading to ATSC 3.0 and Streaming Video
April 22, 2021 Exceeding Expectations in 5G mmWave: How Far Can We Go?
April 27, 2021 The Carriers Speak: Evolving the Virtualized RAN
May 12, 2021 SD-WAN Digital Symposium
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Top Security Challenges of 2020 Show Us How to Protect What's Next By Stephanie Chan, Cisco
Ensure 5G Network Slicing Quality With Automated Assurance and NWDAF By Radcom
How to Right-Size Your Network Operations With Converged SDN Transport By Donyel Jones-Williams, Director, Mass Scale Infrastructure Campaign & Product Marketing, Cisco
A Big Technology Boost Is Coming to Telecom By Sandro Tavares, Director, Telecom Systems Marketing, Dell
5G Evolution Outlook: Innovation Trends That Will Transform Beyond 2025 By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Supporting cable technicians today and tomorrow By Robin Fenton, Vice President, Membership & Learning Operations, SCTE
Four ways to unlock more B2B opportunities and 5G value By Haifa El Ashkar, Executive Director, Corporate Strategy, CSG
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE