American Tower turns on two new edge data centers in Colorado

DENVER – American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) announces today the launch of American Tower Edge Data Centers' newest tenant-ready Edge Data Centers, located in Boulder (Broomfield), Colorado, and Denver. American Tower Edge Data Centers offer customers an alternative location to centralized metro data centers and are strategically located on the network edge. The purpose-built 360-square-foot, 100 KW facilities provide eight customer cabinets, comprising 20 quarter-cabinet lockers and three full cabinets. The connectivity enabled, multitenant, neutral-host edge data centers maximize flexibility and are directly connected via dark fiber to a major data center in the region.

American Tower's new edge data centers are being introduced to the market as demands for high bandwidth, low latency applications like cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), 5G, Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Machine Learning, cybersecurity and AR/VR continue to increase and drive the future of the digital infrastructure landscape.

"American Tower continues to innovate and enable next generation network and computing architectures, and we are excited to announce the addition of two new tenant-ready data centers in Colorado designed to support flexible and turnkey infrastructure environments for various use-cases," states Whitney Pesot, Product Manager, U.S. Innovation for American Tower. "Our new American Tower Edge Data Centers aim to meet the increasing demands for 5G technologies and best support the digital infrastructure needs of our customers now and in the future."

American Tower Edge Data Centers offer benefits such as:

Turnkey Infrastructure: Critical power (primary and backup) distribution, fire monitoring, security, and cooling in an all-in-one edge solution

Strategic Location: Utilizing the ground space of our existing towers, where connectivity already occurs, we create an improved network architecture closer to key operators

Reliability: Exceptional performance and reliability with guaranteed network service levels and 24/7/365 network operations center (NOC)

Security: Secure location with full DCIM capability and access control including 24/7/365 site monitoring

Dependability: Work with a single, trusted and established company for both tower and edge data colocation to simplify network deployment

American Tower