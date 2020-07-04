Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Taking Streaming Video to the Next LevelCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars Future Vision Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
The Edge

Altran teams with Ori Industries for federated multi-access edge computing

News Wire Feed Light Reading 4/7/2020
Comment (0)

NEW YORK – Altran, the global leader in engineering and R&D services, and Ori Industries, the cloud computing infrastructure firm, announced today that they are collaborating on a developer-centric initiative to help promote federated multi-access edge computing.

Altran and Ori have already started working with major mobile network operators to progress a mobility-friendly approach to edge computing. As a result of their collaboration, developers will be better able to seamlessly deploy applications globally, and operators will be able to launch and monetize industry use cases that are interoperable across different networks and geographies.

Federated multi-access edge computing (MEC) establishes separate channels that can interconnect MEC systems between each carrier so that service providers can provide the same 5G services regardless of region or carrier. Application developers will be able to improve development efficiency by reducing the process for optimizing the same services to each carrier's 5G MEC system.

"We are excited to team with Ori and bring our deep industry expertise in the communications, automotive, healthcare and aerospace sectors to address the full spectrum of requirements from private and public networking, cloud infrastructure and edge application development," said Shamik Mishra, Vice President of Research and Innovation at Altran.

"Our solution delivers innovation at the network edge on a global scale," said Mahdi Yahya, Chief Executive Officer at Ori Industries, a London-based startup known for its edge cloud platform OGE (Ori Global Edge). "By combining Altran's reach and system integration capabilities across multiple industries and networks with our own expertise and products in cloud-native edge computing, we are offering the developer community the ability to build once and deploy globally over unchartered infrastructure, ushering in the era of next-generation cloud computing."

As with most other technology transitions, edge computing will depend on the ecosystem to meet developer expectations by simplifying application development and delivery from DevOps, mobile operator support and industry systems integration. The Altran-Ori collaboration will explore the best practices and methodologies to deploy industrial applications on 4G/5G private and campus networks.

Altran and Ori are already members of the LF Edge Foundation, an umbrella organization that aims to establish an open, interoperable framework for edge computing independent of hardware, silicon, cloud, or operating system. In addition, Altran is on the foundation's board of directors, which serves as a focal point for a developer-centric edge ecosystem.

Fueled by multi-access edge deployments across a number of industries, total annual spend on mobile edge computing is projected to reach over $11 billion by 2024, up from an estimated $1.3 billion last year, according to Juniper Research.

Altran

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Now an Online Seminar
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 8, 2020 How to Avoid Turning Mass Fiber Deployments into an OPEX Vortex
April 9, 2020 Current Security Case Studies in 5G/IoT and MSSP
April 14, 2020 Future Vision Webinar Series - A Viral Slowdown: The Effect of Health Concerns on the Value Chain
April 14, 2020 Future Vision Webinar Series - 5G Hitting the Mainstream for Devices in 2020
April 15, 2020 Future Vision Webinar Series - Personalizing Customer Experience for 5G
April 15, 2020 5G Is Redefining Transport Networks – Are You on Board?
April 16, 2020 Future Vision Webinar Series - Third Time Right? CSPs Re-Discover the Platform Economy
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
April 17, 2020 Future Vision Webinar Series - Network Automation: What’s Still Missing?
April 20, 2020 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 21, 2020 Programmable Infrastructure For Edge Computing: Unleashing Scalable Innovation
April 22, 2020 400G Pluggable Coherent Optics – Accelerating Validation and Deployment
April 28, 2020 Accelerate 5G for Business – What Actions Can CSPs Take?
May 12, 2020 Intelligently connecting our world in the 5G era
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Addressing Current Connectivity Challenges by Accelerating the Deployment of Fixed Wireless Broadband Solutions By Scott W Minehane, Windsor Place
5G Deterministic Networking, Key to New Business By Huawei
Unleash the Power of Digital Transformation By Kourosh Ghassemi, Principal Consultant, APAC, Omdia
Build Optical Cross-Connect Transport Networks With the Lowest per-Bit Cost By Huawei
Whale Cloud's 5G Master Solution Optimizes Operators' Monetization Capability By Zhengcang Xiao, CTO, Whale Cloud International
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE