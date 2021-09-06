Sign In Register
The Edge

AlefEdge names new advisory board

News Wire Feed Light Reading 6/9/2021
Comment (0)

NEW YORK – AlefEdge, the Edge Internet leader, today announced the formation of a strategic committee of trusted advisors. The Advisory Board—which includes distinguished mobile and technology industry leaders—will work closely with the Alef leadership team to shape and guide the growth of the company's developer ecosystem to be the largest 5G Edge developer community in the world.

"Enterprises are accelerating their digital and communications strategies and demanding a diverse community of mobile and internet innovators to help them deploy 5G Edge applications and services quickly," says AlefEdge Founder and CEO, Ganesh Sundaram. "Our leadership team will be working with the Advisory Board to catalyze the commercialization of our developer programs and allow developers to leverage The 5G Edge API to build disruptive products."

"We're building the largest 5G Edge developer community in the world. It is important that we bring world class executives in mobility together to help guide our team. Alef's Advisory Board has an unprecedented range of experience spanning wireless, digital media, IoT, application/software development and 5G, which we believe will translate into even more innovation in the Edge category," said Mike Mulica, executive chairman of AlefEdge.

AlefEdge Advisory Board members include:

Chetan Sharma, CEO, Chetan Sharma Consulting
Sharma is the CEO of a highly respected strategy consulting firm in the mobile, media, and technology industry. A wireless industry expert, author and board member, he has served as an advisor to senior executive management of several Fortune 100 companies on product strategy and IP development. Some of his clients include NTT DoCoMo, Disney, KTF, Qualcomm, AT&T, Microsoft, Google, Facebook, Nvidia, Telefonica, and Intel.

Paul Reddick, VP Strategy, Business and Product Development, Crown Castle
A technology and digital media pioneer, Reddick has led product, business development and strategy for major companies and startups including Google, Handmark, Sprint/Nextel, clients of McKinsey and others. In his current role with Crown Castle, he is leading the company's overall strategy as well as emerging business opportunities including CBRS, Edge Computing and IoT.

Petrina Steele, Global Lead, Connected Autonomous Vehicles & Smart Mobility, Equinix
Steele is responsible for shaping Equinix's connected autonomous vehicles and smart transport strategy, including integrating emerging technologies that include IoT, cloud technologies, 5G, AI and complex data sharing. She is an active member of 5GAA, AECC and CIONet Innovation Council, an EmTech investor, a supporter of STEM and part of Equinix's Women Leadership Network (EWLN) and InterAsianCommitee (iAC)

Paul Palmieri, CEO and Co-Founder, Tradeswell
Palmieri is recognized as a key architect of the mobile app economy through his roles at Verizon and as co-founder and CEO of Millennial Media, which he took public on NYSE. He spent several years as managing partner of Grit Capital Partners and now serves as CEO of ecommerce platform Tradeswell. He held roles on the Mobile Marketing Association (MMA), ultimately as its Global Chair, and on the board of the IAB.

Danny Winokur, Executive Advisor
A veteran executive in software, cloud, telecom, mobile and messaging, Winokur served as the general manager of AppDynamics, a leading application performance management vendor acquired on the eve of its IPO in January 2017 by Cisco for $3.7B. Prior to AppDynamics, he was VP/GM Customer Experience and Enterprise Offerings at Adobe Systems, where he led key aspects of Adobe's transformation to a cloud-based subscription business with Creative Cloud.

AlefEdge

