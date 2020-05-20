Sign In Register
AlefEdge joins Trilogy's Rural Cloud Initiative

5/20/2020
NEW YORK – AlefEdge, the Edge Internet leader, today announced that it is joining the Rural Cloud Initiative (RCI) as an Edge Innovation Partner. Founded by Trilogy Networks, RCI is a coalition of rural telecom operators and technology providers committed to promoting and accelerating the digital transformation of rural America.

By providing a Software-Defined Mobile Edge (SD-ME), rural network operators can offer their local enterprise customers the tools they need to digitally transform their businesses. This architecture is critical for the success of farms, oil and gas extraction, manufacturing, and other businesses which require low latency and high bandwidth to their locations. With SD-ME, rural businesses can quickly transform their business by taking advantage of Edge APIs at the convergence of networking and computing. These businesses can now leverage real-time decision-making and the power of machine vision (MV), artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT).

AlefEdge brings the SD-ME that enables 5G-style immersive and intelligent applications to work over contemporary 4G and WiFi networks, giving rural businesses the fiber-level speeds and ultra-low latencies they need. AlefEdge joins the RCI as an Edge Innovation Partner to enable the SD-ME for rural business with a low total cost of ownership, future-proof architecture, seamless integration, and new tools for digital transformation.

"The Edge Internet is the foundation for innovation, from smart agriculture to Industry 4.0," says Ganesh Sundaram, CEO of AlefEdge. "As a software-defined Edge Innovation Partner of the Rural Cloud Initiative, we are confident that rural businesses can make a giant leap towards transforming into the smart business they imagine. The RCI is an ideal coalition to provide the tools for deploying and automating the Edge Internet for businesses to rapidly roll out new data-intensive, low-latency services."

"The Rural Cloud Initiative is focusing the world's greatest technology leaders on transforming the way we produce food in America," said George Woodward, CEO at Trilogy Networks and board member on the US Precision Agriculture Connectivity Task Force. "We are heading toward a massive food shortage in the coming years. AlefEdge with their pioneering technology will play a key role in doubling our output, raising quality and lowering the cost of food production without requiring one more acre of land or one additional drop of water. AlefEdge and RCI will help bring about 'the farm of the future."

The Rural Cloud Initiative and its Edge Innovation Partners are deploying the infrastructure that will usher in the era of cloud farming, automated manufacturing, remote learning and telehealth. By enabling real-time data processing and control, this will be as transformative in the 21st century as rural electrification and telecommunications were in the last century.

AlefEdge

