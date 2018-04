Advantech, ITRI & Wind River Discuss Their MEC solution

Service providers worldwide are aggressively pursuing Multi-Access Edge Compute (MEC) projects because this application promises not only operational cost reductions but also significant opportunities to generate new revenue from new customers. By bringing content and applications to data centers in the Radio Access Network, MEC allows service providers to introduce new types of services that are unachievable with cloud-hosted architectures because of latency or bandwidth constraints.

Through a collaboration with Advantech and ITRI, Wind River has enabled ITRI to deliver an Intelligent Mobile Edge Cloud that minimizes the requirements for mobile backhaul bandwidth while at the same time providing an ultra-low latency edge cloud platform. In this video, representatives from Advantech, ITRI and Wind River discuss the solution.