ADVA introduces new 10G edge device for outdoor environments

ADVA (FSE: ADV) today launched its FSP 150-XO106, enabling communication service providers (CSPs) to deliver 10Gbit/s Carrier Ethernet services in challenging environments. The highly versatile edge demarcation device is compact and temperature-hardened, making it ideal for deployment in space-restricted locations and harsh outdoor conditions. Requiring no cabinet or cooling, it can be easily deployed on walls, poles and cell towers. The feature-rich solution includes advanced OAM capabilities, supports precise synchronization and fully integrates with ADVA's Ensemble Controller and Packet Director for simple network management.

Despite its simplicity and compact design, the ADVA FSP 150-XO106 offers the comprehensive feature set required for high-performance Carrier Ethernet services with sophisticated OAM capabilities. It includes well-established interfaces and protocols for easy integration and operation. With its hardware-assisted synchronization features, the ADVA FSP 150-XO106 also provides assured distribution of highly precise time, phase and frequency information. What's more, it fully integrates with ADVA's Ensemble Controller and Packet Director for intuitive management and control.

Read the full press release here.

ADVA