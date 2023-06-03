Sign In Register
Adtran demos coherent 100ZR QSFP28

SAN DIEGO – Adtran®, Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), the leading provider of next-generation open and disaggregated networking solutions, today announced the successful demonstration of its Coherent 100ZR technology at OFC, showcasing the industry's first live display of a 100ZR QSFP28 pluggable operating over a DWDM metro ring. The demo shows how operators can benefit from efficient and cost-effective deployment of coherent 100Gbit/s services with minimal power consumption and zero footprint increase. The trial uses the multi-vendor OFCnet network setup with equipment at the Adtran booth as well as the Coherent Corp. and OFCnet booths.

Adtran's Coherent 100ZR is purpose-built for the optical network edge. With its QSFP28 form factor and power specification, it enables easy and cost-effective upgrades to 100Gbit/s data rates by plugging directly into existing head-ends, switches and routers. It offers a wide range of deployment options, from local exchanges and central offices to harsh outdoor conditions such as street cabinets. These benefits are achieved thanks to the transceiver's unique features, including a cost-, space- and power-optimized DSP specifically engineered for 100ZR. Co-developed by Adtran and Coherent Corp., this all-new DSP is unique to the marketplace. Adtran is also developing low-power silicon photonics integrated circuits that will enable even faster and more energy-efficient solutions across a wide range of applications.

Read the full press release here.

Adtran

