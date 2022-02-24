Sign In Register
The Edge

A5G Networks nabs deal with Vodafone Idea Limited

News Wire Feed Light Reading 2/24/2022
Comment (0)

MUMBAI, India – Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), India's leading telecom operator, today announced its collaboration with A5G Networks, Inc. to enable industry 4.0 and smart mobile edge computing in India. Vi and A5G Networks have together set up a pilot private network in Mumbai utilising existing 4G spectrum.

Vi's association with A5G Networks is in line with its commitment to realize Digital India dreams with the latter's differentiated and unique 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi autonomous software for distributed Networks. A5G Networks software is fully cloud-native containerized software built for hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure.

Through this engagement, Vi has already set up an end-to-end private network using A5G Networks' autonomous core software and white box RAN elements in Mumbai, showcasing industrial automation use cases, enterprise applications, and low latency scenarios - all while seamlessly interconnecting with the operator network.

"Vi is committed to providing superior services to digital enterprises and consumers to enhance user experiences, empowered by an autonomous network," said Mr. Jagbir Singh, Chief Technology Officer, Vodafone Idea Ltd. "As part of our digital transformation journey on the 5G roadmap, we are happy to partner with A5G Networks to bring new services enabling industry 4.0 and smart cities in the digital era."

"We are excited to be a part of this important journey for Digital India with Vi," said Rajesh Mishra, Founder, and CEO of A5G Networks. "Vi is committed to delivering best-in-class services to their subscribers and driving the Digital India movement. Success depends upon a highly resilient, secure, and flexible network infrastructure.

Vi is partnering with technology leaders and innovators to set up digital networks enabling several low latency applications, private networks, smart cities, and connected cars.

A5G Networks

