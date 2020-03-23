Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Taking Streaming Video to the Next LevelBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesNetwork Virtualization & SDN Americas
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase Huawei Resource Center
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
The Edge

5G, edge computing, small cells to get more attention after pandemic

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 3/23/2020
Comment (0)

As Americans hunker down to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, some top business executives are arguing the crisis will put even more emphasis on the deployment of networking technologies, including small cells, edge computing and 5G.

"The amount of work that will be done in a remote sense is absolutely going to change, and that is one of the things 5G enables. Because with 5G, some of the biggest uses are going to be in companies," explained outgoing IBM Chairman and CEO Ginni Rometty in comments to CNBC. She said 5G could be used for everything from remote learning to wireless factories. "I think this will accelerate those kinds of applications on the other side [of the crisis], and it will change the way that we're able to do our work."

Citing Rometty's comments, the Wall Street analysts at Wells Fargo speculated that the "urgency" around 5G "snaps back with more breath than it would have ever had even just 1 month ago."

Rometty isn't alone. Longtime networking executive Marc Ganzi agreed that the current COVID-19 pandemic – which is forcing millions of employees to work from home – is helping to shine a light on the value of reliable networks.

He said specifically that edge computing and small cells would play a key role in ensuring videoconferencing, video streaming and other online services perform as needed.

Ganzi's comments are particularly noteworthy considering he's lined up to take the CEO job at Colony Capital in July. The company is a global investment firm with a focus in part on mobile communications, and it manages $36 billion in capital alongside $13 billion of its own investments.

"These networks have to keep going," Ganzi said during a conference with investors organized by Wall Street research firm Wells Fargo. He argued that networks in general aren't designed for the types of real-time networking stresses that the global coronavirus crisis has created.

Ganzi explained that edge computing can help speed up web-based services by moving computing functions physically closer to the customers actually using them. Not surprisingly, Colony counts a 20% interest in DataBank, which operates data centers for edge computing around the country.

As for small cells, Ganzi noted such devices can allow operators to handle additional traffic. He also said they can play into an operator's edge computing strategy since small cell nodes can be centrally controlled in a C-RAN network design – and that the C-RAN hub can be used for edge computing services. A centralized radio access network (C-RAN) design involves routing a handful of antennas into one central location. (Colony also has an investment in small cell company ExteNet Systems.)

IBM's Rometty and Colony's Ganzi aren't alone in speculating on how the current pandemic might affect the telecom industry specifically and the macroeconomic situation in general in the coming months and years.

"We believe the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated society's transition to broadband and digitization by at least a decade, and that this trend will continue to march forward," wrote the Wall Street research analysts at MKM Partners in a note to investors last week.

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
Big 5G Event
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
Leading Lights Awards
May 18, 2020, Hackberry Creek Country Club, Irving, Texas
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Network Virtualization & SDN Americas
September 15-16, 2020, The Westin Westminster, Denver
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 25, 2020 Security Agility – Case Studies and Key Learnings From 5G Deployments
March 26, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Extending the Spectrum
March 26, 2020 European 5G Leaders: Network and Service Innovation
March 31, 2020 Business Continuity and Enabling a Secure Mobile Workforce
April 2, 2020 Assessing Digital Telco Maturity Levels
April 7, 2020 Monetizing Enterprise Connectivity Services to Achieve New B2B Growth
April 8, 2020 How to avoid turning mass fiber deployments into an OPEX vortex
April 15, 2020 5G Is Redefining Transport Networks – Are You on Board?
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Build Optical Cross-Connect Transport Networks With the Lowest per-Bit Cost By Huawei
Whale Cloud's 5G Master Solution Optimizes Operators' Monetization Capability By Zhengcang Xiao, CTO, Whale Cloud International
Innovating to Unleash the Value of Fixed Networks in the 5G Era By Fang Hui, Vice President, ZTE
ZTE's 5G Common Core Powers Value Creation With Next-Generation Network Solutions By Weibin Wang, ZTE
China Mobile (Chengdu) Adopts Huawei BusinessPON Solution to Upgrade Private Line Services, Greatly Improving User Experience By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE