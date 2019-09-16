Video

5G Asia: Intel's Chan on Edge Opportunities

9/16/2019
At the 5G Asia event in Singapore, Intel's Caroline Chan talks to Heavy Reading's James Crawshaw about the link between edge computing and 5G, potential enterprise use cases, and the increasingly hot topic of private networks.
