Crown Castle cuts jobs, small cell expansion plans

Crown Castle initially hoped to build 16,000 new small cell nodes in 2024, doubling the 8,000 it built in 2023. But the company is now reducing that 2024 construction target by 3,000-5,000.

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies

June 11, 2024

4 Min Read
A typical small cell antenna for 5G wireless network installed on lamp post
(Source: Michael Vi/Alamy Stock Photo)

As part of its ongoing strategic review, Crown Castle said it will cut between 3,000 and 5,000 small cell nodes out of its 2024 construction plans. The company also announced it will cut 10% of its workforce.

Crown Castle's move casts yet another shadow over the small cell industry in general. For years, companies in the US wireless industry have suggested that network operators would eventually invest heavily into densifying their networks with more small cells, as a way to improve their overall network capacity. But that big push hasn't materialized.

"With this shift in approach, Crown Castle believes it can reduce the capital intensity of small cell projects by narrowing its investment focus to concentrate on a higher mix of collocations and continue building network-adjacent anchor nodes, while de-emphasizing greenfield locations the company historically targeted," Crown Castle wrote in its announcement Tuesday.

The company's announcement comes just days after Crown Castle's CFO Daniel Schlanger boasted of the company's small cell expansion plans. "What we've seen is a significant increase in the amount of small cells we believe that we will generate revenue," he said at a recent investor event, according to Seeking Alpha.

Earlier this month, Schlanger reiterated that Crown Castle planned to build 16,000 new small cell nodes in 2024, doubling the 8,000 it built in 2023. But in its new announcement Tuesday, Crown Castle said it would reduce that count by between 3,000 and 5,000. As a result, the company said it now expects organic growth from its small cell business of 10% this year, down from its previous outlook of 13% growth.

Crown Castle counts a total of around 115,000 small cell nodes in operation or under contract across the country.

Crown Castle's small cell cutback, along with a pullback in its fiber business, will reduce the company's gross capital expenditures by $275 million to $325 million in 2024. Overall, Crown Castle increased its 2024 EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) outlook by $5 million, primarily due to its planned staffing reductions and office closures.

The company's announcement doesn't necessarily come as a surprise. Crown Castle has been working to overhaul its operations since cutting 750 jobs a year ago. The company also continues to work to sell its fiber and small cell business; one analyst firm believes DigitalBridge is in the running to purchase that $15 billion operation.

A moving target

In 2018, in the early days of 5G, trade group CTIA cited estimates predicting that the US small cell market would grow to 800,000 cells by 2026. However, new figures from the WIA trade association counted just 202,100 outdoor small cells in operation in the US at the end of 2023. Crown Castle operates the lion's share of those small cells.

Nonetheless, CTIA continues to push regulators to cut red tape around small cell deployments. "Deploying additional wireless infrastructure, including small cells, can help to increase capacity for wireless networks," CTIA wrote in a new filing to the FCC.

The trade association urged the agency to make it easier for wireless networking companies to install small cells atop light poles.

Finally, it's worth noting that other companies in the US wireless industry continue to predict growth in the small cell sector. For example, the financial analysts with TD Cowen recently discussed the topic of small cells with officials from DigitalBridge, which owns small cell deployment company Extenet.

"In terms of densification, [DigitalBridge] management noted that densification will come in the form of both new search rings that will include macro towers, as well as small cells, while noting that it is constructive on Crown Castle and Extenet's small cell business for a resurgence in small cell bookings in 2026-2028," wrote the TD Cowen analysts of their meeting with DigitalBridge executives.

Read more about:

Headcount

About the Author(s)

Mike Dano

Mike Dano

Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading

Mike Dano is Light Reading's Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies. Mike can be reached at [email protected], @mikeddano or on LinkedIn.

Based in Denver, Mike has covered the wireless industry as a journalist for almost two decades, first at RCR Wireless News and then at FierceWireless and recalls once writing a story about the transition from black and white to color screens on cell phones.

See more from Mike Dano
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

People taking photos of an AI experience at the MWC Barcelona trade show
AI & Machine Learning
AI iPhone lands with a 'meh'AI iPhone lands with a 'meh'
byMike Dano
Jun 11, 2024
4 Min Read
A typical small cell antenna for 5G wireless network installed on lamp post
The Edge Network
Crown Castle cuts jobs, small cell expansion plansCrown Castle cuts jobs, small cell expansion plans
byMike Dano
Jun 11, 2024
4 Min Read
Server rack cluster in a data center.
AI & Machine Learning
Asia Pacific data center deals run hotAsia Pacific data center deals run hot
byRobert Clark
Jun 11, 2024
3 Min Read
Commscope former corporate building exterior
Cable Technology
CommScope will ride one vCMTS in wake of Casa dealCommScope will ride one vCMTS in wake of Casa deal
byJeff Baumgartner
Jun 11, 2024
4 Min Read
Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
Sponsored Content
5G Orchestration and Service Assurance: 2024 Heavy Reading Survey5G Orchestration and Service Assurance: 2024 Heavy Reading Survey
Apr 26, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Operator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint ResearchOperator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint Research
Feb 29, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks
Feb 23, 2024
1 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Our Latest Videos

NTCA CEO Shirley Bloomfield speaks at Network X Americas 2024
Digital Divide
NTCA's Bloomfield on the challenges posed by BEADNTCA's Bloomfield on the challenges posed by BEAD
Ericsson's Paul Challoner
Open RAN
Ericsson's Challoner to oversee AT&T open RAN dealEricsson's Challoner to oversee AT&T open RAN deal
GFiber CTO John Keib speaks at Network X Americas in Irving, Texas.
OSS/BSS/CX
GFiber's John Keib: 'Service is our core product'GFiber's John Keib: 'Service is our core product'
Broadband Forum CEO Craig Thomas at Network X Americas
Broadband
Broadband Forum CEO: ISPs are paving a path to 'Connectivity+'Broadband Forum CEO: ISPs are paving a path to 'Connectivity+'
Lori Thomas, SVP of Strategic Engagement and Transformation, MetTel
The Edge Network
MetTel's Thomas: Collaboration, new tech will expand edge computing opportunitiesMetTel's Thomas: Collaboration, new tech will expand edge computing opportunities