Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and ServicesThe Programmable TelcoEdge Computing Digital Symposium5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
The Core

With Seattle deployment, Ballast hopes for private wireless maturation

News Analysis

According to a founder of Ballast Networks, the private wireless networking space is finally getting ready to take a big step forward. That's in part because his small startup helped build a $40,000 private wireless network for a hotel that's now transmitting commercial traffic to AT&T's customers.

"What we're selling, this is as easy to deploy as Wi-Fi, but has the quality of DAS [distributed antenna system]," Paul Kooiker, co-founder of Ballast Networks, told Light Reading.

Hotels, sports stadiums, airports and other such venues typically must install DAS networks to bring cellular connections indoors. But those systems often are very expensive and require significant amounts of bulky equipment. Ballast's new network, on the other hand, runs in the unlicensed 3.5GHz CBRS spectrum band – which can be used by all of the big US carriers – and requires just a few computer servers.

Ballast said computers for its network in the Seattle hotel can easily fit inside a small closet. (Source: Ballast)
Ballast said computers for its network in the Seattle hotel can easily fit inside a small closet.
(Source: Ballast)

Meaning, it's cheap enough and small enough that smaller hotels can buy and install it themselves – no extra funding needed.

"Our go to market is to make it easy and cost efficient so that the property owners fund these networks," Kooiker explained.

From DAS to private wireless

Kooiker said he knows all about the difficulties of DAS. He said he installed close to 200 such systems during his tenure as an AT&T executive. He said he left the company roughly five years ago in the early days of the private wireless CBRS industry, with the idea that he would capitalize on technologies that would make indoor networks more affordable.

However, like others in the space, he acknowledged that he "bought into the hype cycle early." Now, though, he suggested the sector is beginning to mature.

Kooiker's comments stem from what he said has been the successful installation of a private wireless network at the Sound Hotel Seattle Belltown, an upscale hotel with around 140 rooms in downtown Seattle. The network runs in the unlicensed 3.5GHz CBRS spectrum band and covers the hotel's first two floors – or roughly 10,000 square feet – with four transmission sites using Airspan radios and a core from Druid Software. Kooiker said the installation cost around $40,000, which Ballast paid for in order to use the network as a product showcase for other customers.

"Our objective is to go to the buildings where DAS would never make sense," Kooiker said. He explained that Ballast's plan is to sell its private wireless network setup to other venues that can't afford DAS installations due to their size. Such venues may want their own network in order to ensure visitors' phones remain connected. But venues like the Sound in Seattle may also want a private wireless network for applications such as environmental monitoring, employee communications or video surveillance. Indeed, the Sound Hotel tested those applications with Comcast and Ballast last year.

Enter MOCN

Kooiker said the arrival of Multiple Operator Core Network (MOCN) technology – and operator support for that technology – is a final piece of the private wireless puzzle. MOCN promises to bridge the gap between commercial, public wireless networks (like those from AT&T) and private wireless networks (like those in the Sound Hotel). Meaning, the network won't just be for the staff of the Sound Hotel; it can also be used by its guests.

"Now it's carrying commercial traffic," Kooiker said of Ballast's network at the Sound Hotel.

He explained that Ballast built and tested the network with the support of AT&T's networking technicians. Via MOCN, the companies ensured that Sound guests shifted onto the hotel's private wireless network when they were no longer in reach of AT&T's cell sites outside the hotel. (Kooiker said that cellular signals often can't reach deep into the Sound Hotel because of the dense materials used in the hotel's construction.)

Kooiker said the final obstacle to Ballast's deployment was 911. He said Ballast had to ensure that Sound guests could still have their AT&T calls routed to emergency responders even when they were connected to the hotel's network.

Now, he said, that 911 routing is working. Which means Ballast can sell its design to other venues. He said the company is currently working with T-Mobile to implement a similar MOCN and 911 routing process, and expects to do so with Verizon as well.

To be clear, Ballast isn't the only company hoping to use MOCN to develop the private wireless networking market. Indeed, social networking giant Meta recently used the technology in order to ensure its employees could still make calls deep within its offices.

Further, Kooiker cautioned that Ballast's approach probably won't replace DAS in all venues. For example, in high-traffic locations like sports stadiums, network operators will probably still want to deploy all of their various spectrum bands in a way that private wireless CBRS networks can't support.

But for smaller venues, like the Sound Hotel, Ballast believes there's a new option.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Nokia Cloud Packet Core ebook
Getting the 5G Core Right for Successful 5G Deployments & Monetization
Video: Cloud Packet Core multi-access and convergence
Packet Core Deployment
CPC Executive Brief
Innovate and Execute With a Simplified 5G Core
Network policy management
Guide: CI/CD - today and tomorrow in telecom networks
Guide: Maximize the cloud native transformation
Guide: How to build a cloud native 5G Core platform
Educational Resources Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Vuma and Huawei team up to launch industry first 50G PON technology in South Africa By Huawei
Huawei: F5G Evolution, Reshaping Industry Productivity in Southern Africa By Huawei
Balancing AI and sustainability: Huawei's strategy for green data centers By Jay Ian Birbeck
Building Innovation Momentum to Boost Digital and Intelligent Transformation By Huawei
Huawei Will Launch Full Set of Commercial 5.5G Network Equipment in 2024 By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
FEATURED VIDEO
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Europe's big carriers weigh in on open RAN tech specs By Patrick Lopez, CEO, {Core Analysis}
How generative AI will transform the telco industry – and where it won't By Ishwar Parulkar, Chief Technologist, Telecom & Edge Cloud, AWS
All Guest Perspectives
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services
September 19-21, 2023, Digital symposium
The Programmable Telco
October 3, 2023, Digital symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
October 24, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
November 7-9, 2023, Digital symposium
Open RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
November 14-16, 2023, Digital symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 5, 2023, Digital symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 20, 2023 Data + Digital Twins for More Profitable Telcos
July 20, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Enabling Coherent Optics in the Access Network
July 27, 2023 TDM Network Transformation to the Telco Cloud
July 27, 2023 5G Cloud-Ready Converged Transport
August 10, 2023 How Vodafone Business Used Data to Provide Even Better Customer Experience
Webinar Archive
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE