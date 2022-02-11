Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium5G Next Wave and Service Evolution5G Transport & Networking StrategiesCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Open RAN Digital Symposium The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium Converging the HFC & 5G Networks
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
The Core

Tiny Napatech starts FPGA assault on Nvidia in 5G core

News Analysis Iain Morris, International Editor 11/2/2022
Comment (0)

Field programmable gate arrays, or FPGAs, gained a bad reputation in 2019 when they were identified as a cause of Nokia's 5G woes. Let down by Intel on the supply of 5G chips, the Finnish vendor had fallen back on FPGAs from Xilinx to plug the hole. Alongside rivals using customized silicon, Nokia suddenly had a cost and competitiveness problem. Ever since, it has been working to phase them out.

But for a small Danish developer called Napatech, the perception that FPGAs are always inferior to application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) is mistaken. With a global workforce of just 100 people, including 65 developers in Copenhagen, Napatech prides itself on being a hub of FPGA expertise. For some applications, FPGA technology can be far more cost-effective than ASICs, insists the company, brandishing details of a forthcoming 5G product to prove it.

Share price performance of Napatech and Nvidia this year
(Source: Google Finance)
(Source: Google Finance)

That product uses FPGAs to run the 5G user plane function (UPF), a part of the 5G packet core responsible for the inspection, forwarding and routing of traffic. In modern-day 5G networks, the UPF can be hosted just about anywhere – in an edge data center, collocated with the radio access network (RAN) or even within a public cloud. But it tends to gobble up server resources. Napatech's solution involves bypassing the server processor and instead running the UPF on a SmartNIC (essentially, a network interface card with added cleverness).

It's a form of what the industry refers to as acceleration, whereby various resource-intensive functions are handled separately from the main processor. FPGA technology is no prerequisite. But when Napatech measured itself against a rival using ASICs, the results were very much in its favor, said Charlie Ashton, Napatech's senior director of business development.

Grabbing the CFO's attention

Napatech modeled a scenario where it was supporting about 50,000 5G users at a single edge data center. Throwing in a series of standard assumptions about traffic patterns, it compared its FPGA-based SmartNIC to the ConnectX-6, an ASIC-based SmartNIC built by Nvidia.

"We looked at users per server and can do about seven times as many, and that gets people's attention," Ashton told Light Reading. "Then we modeled per-user capex and opex over a five-year period – the kind of thing a CFO cares about – and we got about an 80% reduction."

How was there such a dramatic contrast with Nokia's misfortunes? The Finnish vendor, after all, saw its margins contract after it introduced the FPGAs, and its profitability has steadily improved as those have been scrapped.

Ashton agrees that Nokia probably made the wrong choice in selecting FPGAs. But its difficulties stemmed from using them in RAN products. Napatech's use case of the packet core is entirely different.

"The performance of an ASIC is best the day it ships from the fab and does not get any better," said Ashton about the differences between FPGA and ASIC technology. "An FPGA is programmable and so if an algorithm changes or gets updated, or if someone figures out a different way of implementing something, you just upgrade it in software. For certain applications, an FPGA is the right solution."

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Still, he attributes the positive results of Napatech's modeling to the skills of its Copenhagen-based developer team, pointing out that FPGA programming is "really, really, really hard." Among other things, Napatech's experts ensured their code was fully compatible with the application programming interfaces (APIs) within DPDK, a set of open-source data plane libraries.

"The server CPU [central processing unit] only has to look at the first packet and decide what needs to be done with that packet," Ashton added. "All the subsequent packets are handled on the SmartNIC and then traffic runs completely on that. You get much higher bandwidth, and it frees up the CPU to run apps and services, or you can just have a much smaller CPU."

A David vs. Goliath story

The bigger challenge for Napatech, as a small and relatively obscure company, is on the marketing side. Operators like BT do not buy directly from Napatech. Instead, they would deal with server makers and much larger developers of packet core software, such as Cisco or Mavenir.

When Light Reading last caught up with Napatech at the Network X show in Amsterdam, the company was in advanced discussions with players on both the hardware and software sides about integrating its UPF product. Ashton was spotted several times on the stand of Advantech, a Taiwanese maker of servers.

Whatever advantages Napatech can boast, its challenge to Nvidia is very much of the David vs. Goliath variety. Valued at about $334 billion, Nvidia made around $6.7 billion in sales for its July-ending quarter and a net profit of $656 million. Napatech's revenues over roughly the same period were just 35.5 million Danish kroner (US$4.7 million). They dropped from DKK46.4 million ($6.2 million) for the same period last year, and Napatech also swung from an EBITDA profit of DKK8.6 million ($1.1 million) to a loss of DKK6.9 million ($920,000). Broader macroeconomic problems and a slowdown in the chips market were blamed.

But Napatech seems to punch well above its weight. Excluding the hyperscale giants of Amazon and Microsoft, it claimed a 7.3% share of the market for SmartNICs at the end of 2021, putting it ahead of Nvidia, with 3%. If the UPF product takes off, it could "double or triple the size of the company," said Ashton. Slings at the ready.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Nokia Cloud Packet Core ebook
Getting the 5G Core Right for Successful 5G Deployments & Monetization
Video: Cloud Packet Core multi-access and convergence
Packet Core Deployment
CPC Executive Brief
Innovate and Execute With a Simplified 5G Core
Network policy management
Guide: CI/CD - today and tomorrow in telecom networks
Guide: Maximize the cloud native transformation
Guide: How to build a cloud native 5G Core platform
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
November 10, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
November 15-17, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
December 6, 2022, One Day Live Event
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 2, 2022 Why Telcos Need a Cloud Strategy: 4 must have considerations
November 2, 2022 Simplifying Operations with Multi-layer Network Control
November 3, 2022 Evolve your network with Cisco Silicon One
November 3, 2022 Using Data to Streamline Service Provider Operations
November 8, 2022 PON’s Capabilities Beyond Residential – focus on Enterprises
November 8, 2022 Beat the Competition With a Subscriber Acquisition Strategy
November 9, 2022 Shining the Light on Next-gen Cable Network Evolution
November 9, 2022 Why Getting the Customer Experience Right Is So Valuable
November 10, 2022 Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
November 15, 2022 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Digital Symposium, Day 1
November 16, 2022 Bridging the Digital Divide
November 17, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Lowering Latency Levels
November 17, 2022 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Digital Symposium, Day 2
November 22, 2022 Enterprise 5G Fixed Wireless Access: Unlocking ROI
November 22, 2022 Unified orchestration and assurance power intent-driven networking in the 5G-era
November 29, 2022 The Secret Is Out: 5G Success with Intelligent Automation
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
NBTC, Industry Organizations, Operators, and Huawei Propose Initiative to Evolve to Ultra-broadband 5.5G By Huawei
Huawei: Stride to Net5.5G, Boost New Growth By Huawei
Huawei OptiX Alps-WDM Solution Is Released to Support All Service Development By Huawei
GTI 11th Spectrum and Technology Workshop Was Successfully Held to Accelerates Global 5G TDD Gold Quad Band Construction and Industry Development By Huawei
Huawei's Yang Chaobin Launches All-Band 5G Solution Series By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Dismantling the dominance of Big Telco By Matt Carter, CEO, Aryaka
Hard times for hardware SIMs By Hamish White, Founder and CEO, Mobilise
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE