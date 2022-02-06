BUENOS AIRES, Argentina and MEXICO CITY – Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud and transforms the way the world connects, today confirms its selection by Telefónica Hispam (Hispanoamérica) to supply cloud-native IMS core for fixed and mobile networks across Mexico, Colombia, and Chile.

As mobile networks continue to evolve, and to handle growing data and device needs, Mavenir's cloud-native IMS platform serves as the foundational technology for 5G networks. The transition to automated, cloud-native IMS, will allow Telefónica Hispam to evolve all fixed and mobile voice services and modernize operations. The solution will be deployed on TCloud, Telefónica's private telco cloud infrastructure.

Mavenir's IMS is purpose-built for fully automated cloud environments, allowing Telefónica to operate with web-scale agility, ensuring 5G transformation is layered on existing 4G networks using a microservice-based architecture. Deploying zero-touch Continuous Integration, Continuous Deployment (CI/CD), containerized environments increase productivity and leverage current network investment with a 5G-ready, cloud-native IMS core platform.

