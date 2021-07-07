Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
The Core

Sweden's Enea tackles 4G/5G vendor lock-in

News Analysis Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 7/7/2021
Comment (0)

Sweden-based Enea has been around for a while, it's fair to say. The data communications and software specialist was founded in 1965, and its claims to fame include the fact that Sweden's first email was sent over the Internet to Enea in 1983. In the 1990s, the Enea operating system, OSE, was used in Ericsson's new GSM system.

Fast forward to the present day, and Enea is now putting much of its energies into helping 4G and 5G operators to resolve complex challenges when it comes to connecting all manner of customers and things, and with a focus on open standards.

It has been able to do this following the 2019 integration of 4G and 5G technology specialist Openwave Mobility to form Enea Openwave.

Core considerations: Enea's virtualized data schema lets operators work with 4G systems and the 5G core. (Source: S. Hermann & F. Richter from Pixabay)
Core considerations: Enea's virtualized data schema lets operators work with 4G systems and the 5G core.
(Source: S. Hermann & F. Richter from Pixabay)

The Swedish supplier was also shortlisted for Light Reading's "Most Innovative 5G Technology" in 2020, impressing the judges with its Unified Data Manager (UDM).

The company said the offering can support up to 10 billion data entries at a rate of 1 to 500,000 transactions per second. At the time, Enea boasted that its UDM offering can also run across legacy 4G platforms as well as new software- and cloud-architected 5G offerings.

Enea has now gone a step further in its ambition to address 4G and 5G connectivity challenges. This week, it announced the creation of a "virtualized data schema," which it said gives mobile operators the ability to map 4G and 5G data models into a single customizable view from the 5G core to the edge.

The benefit of this, Enea said, is that it allows operators to launch and onboard new use cases such as edge computing, network slicing and IoT, "while interworking seamlessly with 4G systems and the 5G core."

The vendor indicated that the solution was developed for the Enea Stratum network data layer, which it said was designed to solve "the problem of vendor lock-in by collapsing all your vendor data silos into one common network data layer."

Taking back control

According to Roland Steiner, senior vice president for telecoms at Enea, it's all about enabling operators to take back control of their own data and networks and get rid of those pesky vendor lock-ins.

"Data is at the heart of 5G, and operators need genuine agility to maximize their potential," said Steiner.

"But network providers have struggled to manage 4G and 5G data on their own terms. Our virtualized 5G core data management solution gives ownership of data back to operators so they can take back control of their data and their network."

It explains further: "Unlike service-based architecture in the 5G core, 4G lacks the standards that separate data and functions. As a result, mobile operators have been at the mercy of their infrastructure vendor, with added data management costs when they needed to make system changes to launch new 5G services with legacy 4G data systems."

Want to know more about the core? Check out our dedicated core channel here on Light Reading.

Enea said the open standard virtual schema, which it notes is based on 3GPP guidelines, unlocks the data path, allowing operators to manage and control both 5G and 4G data.

Enea also made reference to research by ABI Research on vendor lock-ins and the importance of distributed data platforms in the 5G core.

Dimitris Mavrakis, senior research director at ABI, noted that operators want to enter the enterprise market with 5G and use artificial intelligence and machine learning to monetize a variety of use cases.

"Yet 4G/5G centralized data platforms have been a major pain point for operators with proprietary and centralized databases that did not scale," Mavrakis said.

"A growing number of operators including AT&T, Telenor, Telefonica, Orange and Vodafone have implemented significant upgrades to their data platform strategies. More operators will deploy virtualized, distributed systems in line with their cloud-native strategies."

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 15, 2021 The Race to MEC-anize the Mobile Network
July 15, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
July 20, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Dealing With Dueling Devices
July 20, 2021 Multi-Vendor 5G Core Networks : A Case for the Disaggregated Control-Plane
July 21, 2021 How Low-Latency DOCSIS Can Be a Game-Changer
July 21, 2021 Creating a Data-Driven CSP with TELUS and Google Cloud
July 22, 2021 The Journey to Virtualized RAN – Insights 2021
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
RAN Management and Orchestration Is Central to Operators Gaining Control Over Their Own Networks By Cellwize
Building Deterministic, Service-Based and Endogenous Security Networks in Data-Centric Way By ZTE
Huawei: AR Needs 5G, 5G needs AR By Huawei
Keeping Innovation RuralStar Pro, Connecting the Unconnected By Huawei
Connecting the Unconnected, RuralStar Brings Digital Life to Everyone By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The folly of attempting to future-proof broadband By
Will service providers achieve the desired outcomes of digital transformation? By Terry Young, Director of 5G and Service Provider Solutions, A10 Networks
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE