Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
The Core

Small Cell Forum targets neutral host open RAN deployments

News Wire Feed Light Reading 7/13/2021
Comment (0)

LONDON – Small Cell Forum (SCF), the telecoms organization making infrastructure solutions available to all, today unveiled a proposed global framework for hosted Open RAN networks combining the qualities of established and emerging neutral host architectures ranging from site share and Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) to small cells with Citizen Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) and Joint Operator Technical Specifications for Neutral Host In-Building (JOTS NHIB). The proposal is available to download from https://www.smallcellforum.org/neutral-host-requirements/.

TowerCos and neutral hosts have long worked with MNOs in supporting network deployments, particularly in scenarios where sharing is beneficial or essential. The deeper the sharing, the more savings are possible, the faster the deployment, and the more standardised the service offering to the MNOs. Neutral hosts recognize all mobile operators have unique strategies for their network build outs, and have different needs for incorporating hosted elements. At the same time, the mix of different sharing models presents complexity for the NH provider, so harmonised approaches are desirable.

Several regions are homing in on hosting frameworks which fit with the specifics of their markets- CBRS/OnGo in the US and JOTS NHIB in the UK. SCF neutral hosts see value in creating a global framework around these to recommend best practice and have proposed this as 'Hosted Open RAN'. This will provide a flexible and modular approach to hosting to meet different MNO needs, whilst reducing complexity for neutral hosts to lower costs and enable scale.

"As Open RAN is revolutionising the way in which the mobile technology ecosystem can cooperate to build out 5G networks, so neutral host is having the same impact on the way in which networks are deployed and managed," said Julius Robson, Chief Strategy Officer, Small Cell Forum. "Our Hosted Open RAN framework, developed by leading global neutral hosts and TowerCos, harmonises a global approach to neutral hosting and private networks supporting flexibility for MNOs and scalability for neutral host deployers."

SCF244 Neutral Hosting Architectures was produced by Small Cell Forum with contributions from members including: Cellnex Telecom, Crown Castle, Colt Technologies, Dense Air, American Tower, BT, Freshwave, Wireless Infrastructure Group, Extanet Systems, Commscope and JMA.

The group is currently working on detailed requirements for the Hosted Open RAN framework and welcomes contributions service and technology providers active in this space.

Small Cell Forum

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 15, 2021 The Race to MEC-anize the Mobile Network
July 15, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
July 20, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Dealing With Dueling Devices
July 20, 2021 Multi-Vendor 5G Core Networks : A Case for the Disaggregated Control-Plane
July 21, 2021 How Low-Latency DOCSIS Can Be a Game-Changer
July 21, 2021 Creating a Data-Driven CSP with TELUS and Google Cloud
July 22, 2021 The Journey to Virtualized RAN – Insights 2021
July 22, 2021 Unlocking Enterprise Growth with 5G
August 10, 2021 Step up to Wi-Fi 6 and maximize the performance of legacy networks
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Radio Composer: Intelligent Orchestration of User and Network By ZTE
High Order MIMO Moves Center Stage in Wireless Networks By Ken Wieland, Contributing Editor, Light Reading
RAN Management and Orchestration Is Central to Operators Gaining Control Over Their Own Networks By Rémy Pascal, Principal Analyst, Mobile infrastructure, Omdia
Building Deterministic, Service-Based and Endogenous Security Networks in Data-Centric Way By Zhu Yongxing, SVP and General Manager of Wireline Product Operation Division, ZTE Corporation
Huawei: AR Needs 5G, 5G needs AR By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of open networking and open RAN in the digital networking era By Chris Rice, CEO Access Solutions, STL
The folly of attempting to future-proof broadband By Peter Rysavy, President of Rysavy Research
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE