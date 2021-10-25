Rogers rolls out standalone 5G with Google, Ericsson

TORONTO – Rogers Communications announced today it has achieved the first 5G standalone device certification in Canada and completed the rollout of Canada's first national standalone 5G core – major technological milestones on the road to powering the possibilities of 5G across the country.

"Achieving Canada's first 5G standalone device certification and completing our national 5G standalone core rollout underscore Rogers leading 5G network leadership and innovation," said Luciano Ramos, Senior Vice President of Network Development and Core Engineering. "In order for 5G innovation to reach users, compatible smartphones are needed to connect to 5G standalone service and we're proud of our whole team to have reached this milestone with Google and our long-time partner Ericsson, helping to bring the best of 5G to our customers."

The Google Pixel 6 and the Google Pixel 6 Pro will be the first 5G standalone smartphone devices certified for use in Canada. Over the next few months, eligible customers will automatically connect to the 5G standalone network where it has been rolled out. Rogers has completed its 5G standalone core network deployment nationally and is deploying its 5G standalone service coverage in major markets, including Vancouver, Toronto, Ottawa and Montréal.

The completion of these critical milestones represents an important step forward in evolving 5G connectivity. Combined with network slicing and mobile edge computing, it will unlock the power of 5G standalone service, ultra-low latency data transmission and higher data rates. These capabilities will open a world of possibilities and next-generation innovations from truly autonomous vehicles to early enhanced earthquake warning systems and beyond.

"The transition to a 5G standalone network service unlocks key end-to-end network connectivity capabilities and is an important step in enabling new opportunities for industries, enterprises and consumers," said Yasir Hussain, Chief Technology Officer, Ericsson Canada. "Rogers and Ericsson's long-standing partnership continues to bring innovation to the growing needs of business and consumer demands, and we look forward to working with Rogers to bring more technological advancements to all Canadians."

Rogers