Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
The Core

Rogers outage adds to concerns over Shaw merger

News Analysis Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 7/11/2022
Comment (0)

A massive Rogers network outage affecting nearly every aspect of daily life for Canadian citizens is not going to make it any easier for the operator to convince Canada's Competition Bureau that its proposed C$26 billion (US$20.6 billion) takeover of Shaw should go ahead.

Earlier last week, talks involving all three parties in the presence of a tribunal judge – as part of a mediation process – had already come to nothing. It seems that Canada's competition watchdog was unmoved by Rogers' suggested remedy of agreeing to sell Freedom Mobile, one of Shaw's cellular businesses, to Montreal-based Quebecor.

The outage last week affected the ability of citizens to make emergency calls, pay with debit cards, attend concerts, travel and more. (Source: Paul McKinnon/Alamy Stock Photo)
The outage last week affected the ability of citizens to make emergency calls, pay with debit cards, attend concerts, travel and more.
(Source: Paul McKinnon/Alamy Stock Photo)

The Competition Bureau is clearly concerned that a Rogers-Shaw combo will be too dominant whatever the remedies proposed. Alarm bells are presumably now ringing even louder after the massive repercussions of the outage last week that affected the ability of citizens to make emergency calls, pay with debit cards, attend concerts, travel and more.

Router malfunction

Network outages began affecting Rogers' fixed and mobile networks from early Friday morning. A hurriedly posted message by Rogers President and CEO Tony Staffieri assured customers that services were gradually being restored throughout the day. By Saturday, Staffieri said services had been restored, and networks and systems "are close to fully operational."

The CEO also provided an update on what the operator believed had caused the network to fall over.

"We now believe we've narrowed the cause to a network system failure following a maintenance update in our core network, which caused some of our routers to malfunction early Friday morning," he said. "We disconnected the specific equipment and redirected traffic, which allowed our network and services to come back online over time as we managed traffic volumes returning to normal levels."

In the meantime, the operator is working with network partners "to dig deep into the root cause and identify steps to increase redundancy in our networks and systems."

Ericsson, one of those partners, told Light Reading that it is "aware of the Rogers' network issues."

"We have been in regular communication while they work to restore full service. We will continue to provide whatever assistance we can, as needed," a spokesperson for the Swedish vendor said.

Staffieri also committed to making ongoing investments to strengthen the technology systems as well as "increase network stability for our customers, and enhance our testing."

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Considerable damage has been done, however. According to Reuters, New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh has already launched a petition to halt Rogers' merger plans and "break up these monopolies." Numerous tweets have also called out the dangers of a telecom industry being dominated by a few major players. As pointed out by Reuters, Rogers, BCE and Telus control 90% of the market share in Canada.

Canadian Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne tweeted that he was in communication with CEOs from Rogers, Bell and Telus to find a solution. He noted that this "unacceptable situation is why quality, diversity & reliability are key to our telecom network."

Others see the merger and the outage as two separate issues. Vass Bednar, executive director of the public policy program in McMaster University, told Reuters: "I don't think this issue will impact the merger because I am not sure how the Competition Bureau can account for risk of bigger outage."

In terms of the proposed merger, it's not clear what will happen next. Both Rogers and Shaw have generally appeared keen on plugging away at trying to convince Canada's authorities to waive the merger through, although there is a July 31 deadline to close the deal. Moreover, Rogers has to pay Shaw a breakup fee of C$1.5 billion ($1.2 billion) if the merger falls through.

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Nokia Cloud Packet Core ebook
Getting the 5G Core Right for Successful 5G Deployments & Monetization
Video: Cloud Packet Core multi-access and convergence
Packet Core Deployment
CPC Executive Brief
Innovate and Execute With a Simplified 5G Core
Network policy management
Guide: CI/CD - today and tomorrow in telecom networks
Guide: Maximize the cloud native transformation
Guide: How to build a cloud native 5G Core platform
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 20, 2022, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 21, 2022, Breakfast Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 12, 2022 Private 5G & The Telco Opportunity: Lessons from Real-World Implementations
July 12, 2022 Driving AI & Automation in CSP Networks
July 14, 2022 Scaling 5G to new frontiers with NR-Light
July 21, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Prepping Cable's Networks for 10G
July 26, 2022 Critical 5G Assurance Requirements
July 27, 2022 The SMO and RIC are key to next-generation RAN
July 28, 2022 Creating the data giga plant with Vodafone and Google Cloud
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
How to make billing systems fit-for-purpose in digital era By
Sunrise’s 5G journey: technology, business and collaboration By Remy Pascal, Omdia's Principal Analyst
The Promise of IP + Optical Networks By Huawei
Huawei Holds LATAM ICT Congress 2022 to Light up Digital LATAM with MBB By Huawei
Huawei's NetEngine 8000 M4 Universal Service Router Wins the Interop 2022 Best of Show Award By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
More work ahead on closing digital divide – but it should be done right By Gary Bolton, President & CEO, Fiber Broadband Association
Back to the future: why the next generation of PON needs to look backward By Maurizio Severi, Head of Fiber Business Line, Fixed Networks, Nokia
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE