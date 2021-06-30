Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
The Core

NEC, Netcracker tap into public cloud desire with 5G Core demo

News Analysis Pádraig Belton, Contributor, Light Reading 6/30/2021
Comment (0)

The loud chatter in Barcelona this week is about 5G.

But the important chatter includes a revolution in how operators can use public cloud platforms to maintain their network operations and their business systems, as well as control key components of their new 5G networks.

In the world of techy TLAs (three-letter acronyms), the telco back office is the domain of the business support systems (BSS), which capture orders, manage customer relations and ultimately bill you for their trouble and operations support systems (OSS), which handle the network side: order management and network inventories.

One formidable presence in the OSS/BSS world is Netcracker, which is owned by NEC. The two companies today announced a relationship with Amazon Web Services where it is demonstrating the ordering and orchestration of 5G network slices, thanks to instances of NEC's 5G Core control plane and Netcracker's full-stack digital BSS/OSS running in Amazon's public cloud. The demo is taking place in the AWS Virtual Village at Mobile World Congress.

"NEC has deployed its 4G and 5G Mobile Core Solution on AWS for the commercial services of multiple service providers in Japan," said NEC's Global VP of Product Management, 5G products, Patrick Lopez, in a statement. "Our Core and its associated orchestration products allow us to provide sophisticated capabilities, such as end-to-end slicing, ultra-low latency and multi-cloud deployment options, which are key to realize the promises of 5G monetization."

Those "associated technologies" are critical to telco back offices and, in the cloud, will help carriers monitor network resources, scale their services based on usage or other network events and even allocate more bandwidth in the transport network, the companies said.

Netcracker forged another similar relationship to its one with AWS in March, with Google Cloud's Anthos platform.

As network operators facing huge capital expenditures from their 5G rollouts, the thought of running their operations and business tools in the cloud is appealing to some as it could lead to lower costs, more flexibility and quicker time-to-market with new services.

Operators will outlay $1.1 trillion globally in capital expenditures between 2020 and 2025. Of these, 80% will be on 5G networks, the GSMA predicted yesterday.

Related posts:

— Pádraig Belton, contributing editor special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 15, 2021 The Race to MEC-anize the Mobile Network
July 15, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
July 20, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Dealing With Dueling Devices
July 20, 2021 Multi-Vendor 5G Core Networks : A Case for the Disaggregated Control-Plane
July 21, 2021 How Low-Latency DOCSIS Can Be a Game-Changer
July 21, 2021 Creating a Data-Driven CSP with TELUS and Google Cloud
July 22, 2021 The Journey to Virtualized RAN – Insights 2021
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Connecting the Unconnected, RuralStar Brings Digital Life to Everyone By Huawei
How Edge Monitoring Will Support Successful 5G Rollout By John English, Director, Marketing & Business Development, Netscout
5G Empowers Smart Healthcare to Fight COVID-19 By Huawei
China Mobile Beijing Deploys Huawei's 5G Indoor Distributed Massive MIMO By Huawei
Indoor Distributed Massive MIMO Brings High-Speed Access to Vanke Mall in Anhui By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The folly of attempting to future-proof broadband By
Will service providers achieve the desired outcomes of digital transformation? By Terry Young, Director of 5G and Service Provider Solutions, A10 Networks
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE