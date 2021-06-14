Light Reading Recap: Week of June 11

Light Reading Recap: Week of June 116/14/2021
Last week's highlights included a piece of good news for TikTok users in the US, a big bet on BT's fiber rollout from French telecom giant Altice and Starlink's plans to provide in-flight Wi-Fi.
Here are the stories we featured in the video:
- Altice snags 12.1% stake in BT
- TikTok tale ticks to Biden finale, second season
- Starlink courting airlines for in-flight Internet connectivity deals
— Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading