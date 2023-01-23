Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumDigital Divide Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & StrategiesEdge Computing Digital SymposiumBig 5G Event
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
The Core

Eurobites: Telia flags up impairment charges as headwinds bite

News Analysis
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: VMO2 upgrades its IP core with Juniper; Proximus addresses fiber rollout "abuses"; job cuts at Spotify.

  • Nordic operator Telia has flagged up a number of non-cash impairment charges that will knock a hole in its forthcoming fourth-quarter and full-year 2002 results. Blaming a "changed macro-economic landscape" and higher interest rates, Telia has set out impairment charges of 9.5 billion Swedish kronor (US$928 million) relating to Finland, SEK8.5 billion ($830 million) relating to Norway, and a total of SEK1.1 billion ($107 million) relating to Denmark and Latvia. In addition, there will be an SEK0.3 billion ($29 million) impairment related to the C More brand following the decision to consolidate the C More business under TV4 in Sweden and MTV in Finland.

    (Source: Hakan Dahlstrom on Flickr CC2.0)
    (Source: Håkan Dahlström on Flickr CC2.0)

  • UK converged operator Virgin Media O2 has upgraded its IP core backbone network, making it "400G-enabled and 800G-ready," according to US-based Juniper Networks, which was responsible for the overhaul. Key to the project were Juniper's PTX10008 packet transport routers. Over the past year, says Juniper, Virgin Media O2 has seen 32% traffic growth on its mobile network, 16% growth in broadband data downloads and a peak traffic load of 22TB.

  • Executives from Belgium's Proximus have met up with the country's minister of public enterprises, Petra De Sutter, to tackle "abuses" that have arisen in the operator's fiber rollout when the chain of subcontractors used to do the work becomes too long. Proximus has agreed to keep to a maximum of two subcontractor "layers" and to make additional efforts to strengthen internal inspections at its own 300 construction sites. The operator will meet with subcontractors next week to review their existing contracts.

  • Spotify, the Sweden-headquartered music streaming service, will become the latest high-profile tech firm to announce layoffs, according to a Bloomberg report (paywall applies). The layoffs, says Bloomberg, could be officially announced this week, although there is no indication yet as to how many employees will face the ax.

  • Strife-torn Telecom Italia (TIM) says it has successfully placed an €850 million ($924 million) 5-year bond issue, the proceeds of which will be used to refinance existing debt.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    Nokia Cloud Packet Core ebook
    Getting the 5G Core Right for Successful 5G Deployments & Monetization
    Video: Cloud Packet Core multi-access and convergence
    Packet Core Deployment
    CPC Executive Brief
    Innovate and Execute With a Simplified 5G Core
    Network policy management
    Guide: CI/CD - today and tomorrow in telecom networks
    Guide: Maximize the cloud native transformation
    Guide: How to build a cloud native 5G Core platform
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Optical Networking Digital Symposium
    February 7-9, 2023, Virtual Event
    Digital Divide Digital Symposium
    February 15, 2023, Virtual Event
    Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
    March 15-16, 2023, Embassy Suites, Denver, CO
    Edge Computing Digital Symposium
    March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
    Big 5G Event
    May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
    OpenRAN North America
    December 6-7, 2023, New York City
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    February 2, 2023 DIY Data Center Automation Deep Dive: Challenges and Opportunities for CSPs, Enterprises, and Cloud Providers
    February 7, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium - Day 1
    February 9, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium - Day 2
    February 14, 2023 Achieve Your Growth Potential with Next-Gen Content Delivery
    February 15, 2023 Digital Divide Digital Symposium
    February 16, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Getting the Edge on Edge Computing
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Delivering 10G Services with Zyxel's Wi-Fi 6E By Zyxel
    How 5G Thrives ASEAN Digital Economy By Huawei
    Huawei OptiX OSN 9800 Ranked as "Leader" with the Highest Score in Core Packet-Optical Platform by GlobalData By Huawei
    Capitalizing On 5G Innovation To Deliver Breakthroughs At The Edge By Kerry Doyle, sponsored by ZTE
    Jazz and Huawei Successfully Accomplished Nationwide Rollout for FDD Massive MIMO By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    The future of the Internet is underwater By Jim Poole, Vice President of Business Development, Equinix
    Why fiber-to-the-home needs a larger telescope By Joe Pellegrini, Vice President of New Market Development, Great Plains Communications
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE