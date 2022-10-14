Eurobites: BT granted extension on removal of core Huawei gear

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: O-RAN trial completes phase one; VEON boss looks toward Asia, Eurasia; Nokia boosts Qatar connectivity in time for World Cup madness.

The The 5G DRIVE (Diversified oRAN Integration & Vendor Evaluation) project led by Virgin Media O2 and part-funded by the UK government has completed its first trials. The objective of the project, say its backers, is to provide a path for Tier 2 RAN vendors to enter the market, a key part of which is helping private networks get integrated in mobile network operators' networks via a new roaming interface. The next phase of the program will see further trials to establish and test a "containerized" core network, a Cisco cloud core-as-a-service network, and investigations into scaling aspects of private and public 5G roaming.

In a letter to shareholders, VEON CEO Kaan Terzioğlu has made it clear that the company's focus is now firmly on the growth-potential markets of Bangladesh, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, all of which have reported continued double-digit increases in local currency revenue over the last eight months. Says Terzioğlu: "With our strategic focus on expanding our digital operator business, these geographies represent significant opportunities for growth beyond what can be achieved in more mature markets." (See VEON boss: 'We are going to be the hypergrowth telco'.)

Just ahead of the arrival of the World Cup soccer circus in Qatar next month, Nokia is deploying its PSE-V coherent optics to upgrade capacity at Gulf Bridge International (GBI), the Middle Eastern cloud and connectivity provider. It is hoped that Nokia's box of tricks will allow GBI to provide upgrades to its existing subsea cables and terrestrial links, enabling high-speed connectivity between Doha, Qatar and Milan, Italy.

Nordic operator Telia says it is the first operator in Europe to offer Teams Phone Mobile, a new service for business customers that links phone numbers to the Microsoft cloud, allowing Telia mobile users in Sweden to make and receive calls via the Teams business collaboration platform.

Cellnex has teamed up with the folk in charge of the Paris La Défense business district to run a 5G mmWave (26GHz) trial. The project has two aims: to test the feasibility of a "neutral host" model allowing the sharing of antennas and infrastructures; and to experiment with new "use cases"drawing on 26GHz 5G deployed in La Défense district.