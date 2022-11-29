Dell'Oro: Mobile Core Network market declines again in 3Q 2022

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks and data center industries, the Mobile Core Networks (MCN) and Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) market revenue growth declined year-over-year (Y/Y) once more in 3Q 2022. That makes two quarters in a row with negative Y/Y growth. Since last quarter, nine new Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) have launched 5G Standalone (5G SA) networks, but it was not enough to offset the decline in 4G MCN and IMS Core markets.

Additional highlights from the 3Q 2022 Mobile Core Network and Multi-Access Edge Computing Report:

The top five global MCN vendors for the quarter were Huawei, Ericsson, ZTE, Nokia and Cisco.

The top five global 5G MCN vendors for the quarter were Huawei, ZTE, Ericsson, Nokia and Mavenir.

