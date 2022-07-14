Dell'Oro: Industry headwinds to decrease Mobile Core Network market growth

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – According to a newly published forecast report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center industries, industry headwinds are expected to decrease Mobile Core Network (MCN) market growth. Worldwide MCN 5-year growth is now forecasted at a 2 percent compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), compared to our January 2022 forecast of 3 percent CAGR.

Additional highlights from the MCN 5-Year July 2022 Forecast report:

Year-over-year (Y/Y) MCN revenue growth rates for each year in the forecast are positive but will decrease each year; by 2026, Y/Y revenues will be essentially flat.

MCN market CAGR forecast by industry segments we expect 5G MCN to be 21 percent, 4G MCN -20 percent, IMS Core 2 percent, and the User Plane Function (UPF) required for Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) 67 percent.

The North America and China regions are expected to have the lowest CAGRs, while Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific without China regions are expected to have the highest CAGRs.

About the Report

Dell'Oro Group's Mobile Core Network & Multi-Access Edge Computing 5-Year January Forecast Report offers a complete overview of the market for Wireless Packet Core including MEC for the User Plane Function, Policy, Subscriber Data Management, and IMS Core with historical data, where applicable, to the present. The report provides a comprehensive overview of market trends by network function implementation (Non-NFV and NFV), covering revenue, licenses, average selling price, and regional forecasts for various network functions.

