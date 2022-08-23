Dell'Oro: China 2Q 2022 mobile core network growth beats rest of world

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks and data center industries, China outstripped the rest of the world for Mobile Core Networks (MCN) and Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) market revenue growth in 2Q 2022. Worldwide market growth decelerated compared to 1Q 2022, from mid-single-digit percentage year-over-year (Y/Y) growth to low single-digit percentage Y/Y growth.

The MCN market in China grew at a double-digit percentage Y/Y growth rate in 2Q 2022 compared to the market outside China which had a negative Y/Y growth rate. The China region invested 75 percent in 5G MCN infrastructure during the quarter while outside China, only 20 percent was invested in 5G MCN infrastructure.

Additional highlights from the 2Q 2022 Mobile Core Network and Multi-Access Edge Computing Report:

The top five global MNC suppliers in the quarter include Huawei, Ericsson, Nokia, ZTE and Mavenir.

The top five global 5G MCN suppliers in the quarter include Huawei, Ericsson, ZTE, Nokia and NEC.

About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group Mobile Core Network & Multi-Access Edge Computing Quarterly Report offers complete, in-depth coverage of the market with tables covering manufacturers' revenue, shipments and average selling prices for Evolved Packet Core, 5G Packet Core, Policy, Subscriber Data Management and IMS Core including licenses by Non-NFV and NFV, and by geographic regions.

