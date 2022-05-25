China 5G drives mobile core network growth in 1Q 2022 – Dell'Oro

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – According to a recently published report from DellOro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, the total Mobile Core Network (MCN) and Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) market revenues for 1Q 2022 rebounded to a positive year-over-year (Y/Y) growth rate after the decrease in 4Q 2021 which was the first decrease since 4Q 2017.
The MCN market growth was driven by an extremely high double-digit percentage Y/Y revenue growth rate in the 5G MCN market overcoming the Y/Y revenue declines in the 4G MCN and IMS Core markets. For the MCN market regionally, the China region had a high growth rate while the MCN market excluding China had a negative growth rate for the quarter.
Additional highlights from the 1Q 2022 Mobile Core Network and Multi-Access Edge Computing Report:
- The top two vendors for the MCN, 4G MCN, and IMS Core markets were Huawei and Ericsson.
- The top two vendors for the 5G MCN market were Huawei and ZTE.
- Nokia and Ericsson had the highest Y/Y growth rates for the 5G MCN market coming from a low small base. However, Huawei had the highest dollar revenue gain, with a lower Y/Y growth rate coming from a larger base.
