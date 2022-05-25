China 5G drives mobile core network growth in 1Q 2022 – Dell'Oro

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – According to a recently published report from DellOro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, the total Mobile Core Network (MCN) and Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) market revenues for 1Q 2022 rebounded to a positive year-over-year (Y/Y) growth rate after the decrease in 4Q 2021 which was the first decrease since 4Q 2017.

The MCN market growth was driven by an extremely high double-digit percentage Y/Y revenue growth rate in the 5G MCN market overcoming the Y/Y revenue declines in the 4G MCN and IMS Core markets. For the MCN market regionally, the China region had a high growth rate while the MCN market excluding China had a negative growth rate for the quarter.

Additional highlights from the 1Q 2022 Mobile Core Network and Multi-Access Edge Computing Report:

The top two vendors for the MCN, 4G MCN, and IMS Core markets were Huawei and Ericsson.

The top two vendors for the 5G MCN market were Huawei and ZTE.

Nokia and Ericsson had the highest Y/Y growth rates for the 5G MCN market coming from a low small base. However, Huawei had the highest dollar revenue gain, with a lower Y/Y growth rate coming from a larger base.

Read the full press release here.

DellOro