The Core

Casa validates core on Red Hat OpenShift

News Wire Feed Light Reading 6/24/2021
Comment (0)

ANDOVER, Mass. – Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA), a leading provider of physical and cloud-native infrastructure technology solutions for wireless, cable and fixed broadband networks, today announced the general availability of its Axyom™ 5G multi-access core as a vendor validated cloud-native digital service enablement platform for Red Hat OpenShift, the industry's leading enterprise Kubernetes platform. With Casa Systems converged 5G Core solutions running on Red Hat OpenShift, service providers and enterprises can more quickly automate and support new highly scalable 5G services using Red Hat OpenShift and create new revenue opportunities across a variety of devices, services, and use cases.

To meet ever-increasing user demands while accelerating the delivery of new services, service providers are modernizing network infrastructures to be open, cloud-native, and programmable. Casa Systems' containerized network function (CNF) validated 5G Core solution running on Red Hat OpenShift reduces the complexity associated with network transformation and gives service providers a more reliable, interoperable, common cloud infrastructure that can support multiple use cases and help reduce operational expenses. Built from the ground up, Casa Systems' unique 5G architecture disrupts the legacy network approach by converging fixed and wireless technologies to operate as one seamless, borderless network. This innovative approach enables the deployment of a 5G network at any scale, from targeted private networks for enterprise to service providers looking to transform and modernize their chassis-based legacy systems.

"Red Hat is committed to driving 5G adoption with Kubernetes-based networking to help organizations tackle new use cases and meet growing demand," said Darrell Jordan-Smith, senior vice president, Industries and Global Accounts, Red Hat. "At the center of this evolution is Red Hat OpenShift and partners such as Casa Systems who share in our vision. We are pleased that Casa Systems has achieved vendor validated status for its 5G core solution and look forward to continuing our collaboration."

Casa Systems achieved Red Hat vendor validated status for its CNF on Red Hat OpenShift. This recognition helps ensure that CNF vendors with mission-critical workloads can prepare applications for a fully automated webscale future. With this solution, service providers can harness intelligent combined core and disaggregated virtual radio access networks (vRAN) workloads running on common Kubernetes clusters.

"Casa Systems' 5G solutions are the right fit for the 5G era. Each solution brings automation and programmability to our customers along with the capacity to harness the power of borderless networks," said Andrew Gibbs, VP, Wireless Solutions at Casa Systems. "We unlock the innovation potential for application developers to write once and deploy anywhere unleashing powerful service creation potential."

From the Core to the Customer: End-to-End 5G Solutions

Casa Systems' end-to-end 5G wireless solutions portfolio addresses the coverage and capacity needs of today's public and private networks. Powered by its Axyom Software Framework, Casa's Kubernetes-native 5G multi-access core enables a next-generation of mobile networks that are more flexible, scalable, and automated with the high performance required to support a multitude of use cases from edge computing to time-sensitive networking and ultra-reliable, low latency applications and far-edge solutions for private enterprises. Casa's broad 5G wireless portfolio that includes its family of Apex™ radio access network (RAN) solutions allows service providers to take advantage of new technologies that provide high-value feature content such as programmable radio and core network slicing, low latency, local breakout, and wireless and wireline convergence.

Casa Systems, Inc.

